How to edit GTA Online character in 2024?

Editing your GTA Online character later in the game is understandably one of the most looked-after things. Most of us don’t pay much attention to character creation when joining the multiplayer game for the first time and move forward with whatever seems best at the moment. However, after settling into the gameplay, many players prefer changing their characters’ looks to express their style and vibe more elaborately.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games allows all players to extensively edit their GTA Online characters at any moment. This article explains how you can customize your in-game character in 2024.

Steps to edit your GTA Online character in 2024

Before editing your GTA Online character, you should note that Rockstar Games charges a fixed price of $100,000 every time you initiate the process. Therefore, if you are a beginner in Grand Theft Auto Online, you should avoid it unless necessary.

Once you have enough funds, follow the below steps:

Open the Interaction Menu. Select the Appearance option. Click on Change Appearance.

This will take you to the character customization room, which appears when you join the multiplayer game for the first time. Here, you’ll get the Character Creator Menu featuring the following options:

Heritage

Features

Appearance

Apparel

Stats

Save & Continue

You should note that while you get to choose your GTA Online character’s gender during the first-time editing, the option disappears for later customizations. Each of the above options contains various choices for editing your character. You also get to choose from various outfits in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Once you are satisfied with the process, return to the main Character Creator Menu and select Save & Continue. The game should load you into a new multiplayer lobby with a new customized look.

If you don’t want to do such extravagant customizations and want simple editing of your GTA Online character, then visit clothing stores, tattoo parlors, and barber shops spread around the map. These stores allow you to customize the exterior of your character while maintaining the same physique.

Similar to the customizable cars in GTA Online, editing your playable character helps you to stand out in the crowd.

It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games also allows you to create a brand new character and gives you the option to start from the beginning or import the other character’s progress. You can save up to two different characters in your inventory.

Creating the second GTA Online character also allows you to choose the gender. After that, the process is the same as described before. Remember that if you decide to import your older character’s progress to the new one, the former will be deleted permanently.

The community is eager to see what new mechanisms Rockstar Games introduces in GTA 6 Online.

