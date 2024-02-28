Why GTA 6 Online should support GTA Online's progression

While the Grand Theft Auto playerbase eagerly awaits the release of GTA 6 in 2025, some fans are also keen to see what Rockstar Games has planned with the upcoming iteration of the multiplayer game, unofficially known as Grand Theft Auto 6 Online. However, the community remains divided on the matter, with some speculating that it will be a fresh start and others saying it will be a continuation.

While official details of the game are yet to be announced, this article discusses why GTA 6 Online should be a continuation of Grand Theft Auto Online’s progress.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Rockstar Games should allow Grand Theft Auto Online players to continue their progress in GTA 6 Online

Grand Theft Auto Online is a decade-old game that was first released in October 2013. There are many veteran players who have been playing the game since day one and have very high stats. In such instances, forcing the entire multiplayer community to restart a similar-themed game could be a controversial decision.

Although the existence of Grand Theft Auto 6 Online is yet to be confirmed, the gaming community caught a glimpse of its development through the notorious GTA 6 leaks of September 2022. It was a small clip showing the multiplayer mode with some familiar and new mechanisms.

That said, it should not be too difficult for Rockstar Games to allow Grand Theft Auto Online players to migrate their character and progression to the upcoming iteration.

Moreover, the current multiplayer game has various in-game purchases, such as Shark Cards and GTA+. These subscriptions directly influence players’ progress and statistics. Therefore, if the upcoming multiplayer game does not allow players to migrate characters, these investments could go in vain.

The playerbase is expecting many things to return in GTA 6 from the current iteration, with character progress being one of them. While new players could begin their journey afresh in the upcoming game, it would be exhausting for veterans who have been grinding Grand Theft Auto Online for years.

Rockstar Games should keep both options in the upcoming multiplayer game, allowing players to choose whether to start their journey afresh or continue from Grand Theft Auto Online.

A majority of the veteran players would be expected to choose to resume their journey.

One should note that not everything from the current multiplayer title could be shifted to the upcoming one. However, Rockstar Games should allow shifting the basic character, level and RP, weapons, and money after the release of GTA 6 Online.

