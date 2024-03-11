How to obtain GTA Online police outfit after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The GTA Online police outfit is undoubtedly one of the most demanded things in the multiplayer game after Rockstar Games added many cop cars as part of The Chop Shop DLC and The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Unfortunately, the gaming studio still doesn’t allow players to buy police outfits from the in-game stores. However, the community has figured out how to obtain them using special tricks.

With that being said, this article explains the special tricks to obtain the GTA Online police outfits in 2024 after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Where to find GTA Online police outfit after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Rockstar Games offers GTA Online police outfits during the following missions:

Prison Break - Station setup

Hasta La Vista III Adversary Mode

Crooked Cop Versus Mission

The Diamond Casino Heist Prep: Vault Keycards

The Diamond Casino Heist Prep: NOOSE Gear

The Diamond Casino Heist - The Big Con

However, these temporary outfits disappear once you complete the related mission. Fortunately, the community has figured out how to obtain the IAA Agent Police Outfit and the Cop Outfit for a longer duration. The steps are mentioned below:

GTA Online police outfit: IAA Agent

You can acquire the IAA Agent outfit from the Uniter Liberty Paper (ULP) Missions in GTA Online after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. The apparel includes a jacket, a t-shirt, a pair of trousers, glasses, and an IAA locket badge. To obtain them:

Start any ULP mission and select the outfit from the lobby menu. Next, open Interaction Menu > Style > Illuminated Clothing > Scroll through the options for 30 seconds. Stay idle until the mission kicks you out of inactivity.

Load into a new session, and you should have the IAA Agent GTA Online Police outfit. Visit any nearby clothing store to save the outfit to your inventory. Afterward, you can get any cop car in Grand Theft Auto Online to complete the roleplay setup.

GTA Online police outfit: The Cop

Unlike the IAA Agent outfit, the Cop outfit cannot be stored. You can only wear it till the session lasts. Nonetheless, the process is simple and follows steps similar to those of the IAA Agent outfit.

Start either of these missions: Cops 'n' Crooks I or Truck Off. Select the Justice Outfit Style. Once the mission loads, repeat the same process of scrolling through Illuminated Clothing options. Stay idle till the mission kicks you out.

As mentioned before, this outfit will remain as long as you stay in the same session. You can acquire the best cop cars from The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update and roleplay as a cop.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you have any Cop outfits in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion