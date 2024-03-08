All GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions in the new update

The most recent weekly update in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online added the long-awaited Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions to the multiplayer game, and players are going gaga over it. Rockstar Games released six new story-based missions that expand the Cluckin Bell Farm saga. However, the studio does not explicitly mention what new missions have been added to the game.

This may confuse new players as the multiplayer game suggests several missions simultaneously at any given time. To help, this article lists all GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions that you can play after March 7, 2024.

List of all the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions in GTA Online

The latest GTA Online weekly update added the following six Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions:

Slush Fund Breaking and Entering Concealed Weapons Hit and Run Disorganized Crime Scene of the Crime

The series unlocks once you receive a call from Vincent Effenburger. The map will spawn a big yellow V marker outside the Vespucci Police Station, and you can start playing by visiting the location.

Each mission can be played either solo or with up to four other players. You also get to choose from Normal, Hard, and Easy modes for the gameplay. However, you only get one life as a team. Therefore, choose the difficulty according to your skills.

The Slush Fund Mission in GTA Online is a pre-setup mission. Here, Vincent Effenburger will describe his recent findings on the cartel and ask you to complete the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions. Once you complete it, the remaining five missions will be unlocked in order.

The 'Scene of the Crime' is the final assignment in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions, and Rockstar Games offers two approaches for it. You can either take the Silent approach and complete the mission in stealth. Or, you can choose the Aggressive approach and fight the cartel from the front.

The GTA Online update also added eight new awards you can achieve by completing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions. They are as follows:

SLUSH FUND

PECKING ORDER

FLY THE COOP

COCKFIGHT

BEST LAID PLAINS

ALL THE SIDES

SLY FOX

THE CLUCKIN' BELL FARM RAID

The last award gives you a cash reward of $250,000 in addition to the $500,000 that you earn by completing the series. Moreover, each mission rewards around 2000 RP. Therefore, if you are a new player in GTA Online, you can grind these missions to level up quickly. However, there is a real-life one-hour cooldown period after the finale.

Nonetheless, you can check out the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor police car in the meantime.

