3 best cop cars in GTA 5 Online after Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The Chop Shop DLC in December 2023 introduced purchasable cop cars in GTA 5 Online, and the most recent The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update also added a new one to the category. The multiplayer game now has 10 cop vehicles you can purchase from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. However, only a few can be seen being used by the playerbase.

Although the reasons vary from player to player, the general reason could be the vehicle’s size and top speed. To help you pick the best option, this article lists three of the best cop cars in GTA 5 Online that you can own after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor and two other best cop cars in GTA 5 Online after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is the newest and one of the most advanced cop cars in GTA 5 Online. The vehicle was recently released as part of The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, and it grew into a fan-favorite in no time.

It is a customized version of the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire and is based on the real-life 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. According to the game files, the Gauntlet Interceptor’s top speed is 96.31 mph or 155.00 km/h. While its actual top speed is yet to be determined by the motorhead community, from the initial observation, the Gauntlet Interceptor appeared to be faster than other cop cars in GTA 5 Online.

It has a five-speed transmission box that spins the rear wheels. Rockstar Games added minor details that make the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor a special vehicle. You can heavily customize it using various police-themed mods. The sirens also make NPCs move out of your lane.

However, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is a pricy car that costs $5,420,000 standard and $4,065,000 on discount.

2) Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

Unlike other cop cars in GTA 5 Online, the Vapid Unmarked Cruiser has no police branding over its body and remains mostly unnoticed in the crowd. Like the latest Podium Car in GTA Online, the Unmarked Cruiser has a classic look that can fool others into thinking of it as a generic NPC car.

This car is based on the 1998-2011 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. Although it has no cop markings by default, you can equip the Vapid Unmarked Cruiser with a Pushbar & Spotlights mod. Rockstar Games put a twin-cam Inline-4 engine and five-speed transmission box to power the car. Similar to most other cop cars in GTA 5 Online, the Unmarked Cruiser has a rear-wheel drive layout.

You can cruise at a top speed of 102.75 mph or 165.36 km/h, slightly slower than the free Obey 8F Drafter. The Unmarked Cruiser has a standard price of $3,950,000 and a trade price of $2,962,500.

3) Vapid Police Stanier LE Cruiser

The Vapid Police Stanier LE Cruiser is also one of the best cop cars in GTA 5 Online. While it is the base model for the Vapid Unmarked Cruiser, it has several police markings on its body. The four-seater sedan car is also based on the 1998-2011 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor, similar to the Unmarked Cruiser.

Much like the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, you can use the siren in the Police Stanier LE Cruiser to clear NPCs from your path. Interestingly, the vehicle was seen in the first official trailer of Rockstar Games’ GTA 6.

You can cruise around the map at a top speed of 102.75 mph or 165.36 km/h, better than most other best cop cars in GTA 5 Online. After The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, you can purchase it for a standard price of $4,690,000 or a discounted price of $3,517,500.

