How to win the Podium car every time in GTA Online after Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Podium car is undoubtedly one of the best offers every GTA Online player wants after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It is a free reward Rockstar Games offers through the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort. However, despite being free, acquiring the Podium car is challenging as you have to win it first.

The Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel consists of a total of 20 rewards, and only one of them is the Podium car. This article explains how you can score the free reward every time after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Trick to win the GTA Online Podium car every week after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Rockstar Games added some new changes to GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, and the trick to win the Podium car also changed a little. However, most of the steps remain the same, and old users can easily cope with the new trick.

Before starting the trick, you have to make sure that the Diamond Casino has a ‘fresh Lucky Wheel.’ If the arrow on top of the wheel is pointing at the clothing reward and the Podium car reward is two slots to the left, then it is considered a fresh wheel. If the wheel is not in this position, you must join another session (preferably an Invite Only lobby) and check again.

Once everything is set, you can start the trick to win the GTA Online free car. The route we’ll be going is called the Nine-to-Five Method. It can only be used if you play GTA Online with a controller after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, and you’ll also need a stopwatch.

Go to the Lucky Wheel and press the required buttons to engage with it. Once your character does all the default animations and stops while holding the wheel, start the stopwatch. You must wait until the timer hits four seconds. In the meantime, do the following:

Push the left stick to the left (9 o’clock position) Slowly drag it down with the circumference (6 o’clock position) Release the stick once the timer hits four seconds

If you execute this properly, the Lucky Wheel should spin slowly and stop at the Podium car reward. If so, quickly select a garage to store it and the vehicle will be permanently yours.

It is also worth noting that the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is also offering the Obey 8F Drafter as a free car till March 18, 2024.

If you don’t win the Podium car on the first try, you can acquire the 8F Drafter from Rockstar Games’ official website without any major conditions. Or, you can disconnect your game from the internet before the Lucky Wheel stops and restart the process again.

