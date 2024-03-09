How to get GTA Online free sports car in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Rockstar Games is giving everyone a GTA Online free sports car after the release of the Clucking Bell Farm Raid update. From now until March 18, 2024, players around the globe can claim a free Obey 8F Drafter, a two-door sports car based on the real-life 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe, as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer. However, one might wonder how to redeem the offer before it expires.

This article offers a brief guide on how to get the GTA Online free sports car, the Obey 8F Drafter, after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

GTA Online free sports car: A step-by-step guide to claiming it (Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows you to grab a GTA Online free sports car, the Obey 8F Drafter. You can do so by following these steps:

Go to the Rockstar Games website (https://www.rockstargames.com/gta-online). Log in with your account (Rockstar Games) or sign up for a new one. Link your in-game/console account to your Rockstar Games account. On The Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer, click the Claim Now icon.

Note that only eligible players will be able to claim the offer. Rockstar Games has outlined certain conditions that must be met before claiming the GTA Online free sports car offer. Here’s how to check if you can get the reward:

You must have an account (Rockstar Games). You must link your game/console to your account (Rockstar Games). You must claim the Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer by 11:59 p.m. ET, March 18, 2024. You must have never been banned or suspended by the developers. You must have not previously redeemed the same offer with your account (Rockstar Games).

You can claim the Obey 8F Drafter any time between 10 am ET, March 21, 2024, and 11:59 pm ET, April 3, 2024. Here’s how to do it:

Sign in to the game with the eligible Rockstar Games account with which you’ve claimed the offer. Open the Internet on the in-game smartphone. Choose Travel and Transportation. Go to the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. Select 2 DOORS. Find the Obey 8F Drafter listed there. Select any of your preferred colors. Select Order.

According to Rockstar Games, players won’t be able to redeem the GTA Online free sports car after April 3, 2024, 11:59 pm ET.

All in all, this is a great offer, as the vehicle normally costs around $718,000 in the game.

In other news, the GTA 6 preorder period is speculated to start soon after Rockstar Games made some changes to their website this week.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.