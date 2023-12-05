Will GTA 6 be cross-platform?

While the GTA 6 trailer was released earlier than its scheduled time in the form of a leak, fans are still over the moon with the video. It not only confirmed a lot of rumors and speculations but showcased many details that the community did not expect from the game's first official trailer. However, some questions were left unanswered.

The biggest ones are about the official release date and if GTA 6 will enable cross-platform functionality. For those unaware, this feature allows players from different platforms to play the game together. Gamers are wondering if Rockstar Games will go down this path and let people from different consoles play the title together.

This article dives into this topic and discusses the various possibilities that the future holds for GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA 6 cross-platform feature: Will Rockstar Games implement it in the upcoming title?

While the GTA 6 trailer revealed some information about the map and characters, it did not go into other intricate details. The video showcased excellent graphics, along with numerous random events occurring. However, there was no indication of a cross-play feature.

The studio has officially confirmed that the game will roll out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, although there's no news about a GTA 6 PC port. Thus, cross-platform is probably not a priority for the publisher at the moment. Moreover, GTA Online does not have this feature even after so many years. So, it is highly possible that players won't see it in the upcoming title as well.

However, since Grand Theft Auto 6 is supposedly better than previous Rockstar titles, there is a slight possibility that they might offer the cross-play feature in the future with the game's multiplayer mode. But there is also a possibility that this could be limited to consoles and not PC.

The main reasons why cross-platform might not work out too well

Expand Tweet

There are a couple of reasons why most video games, including Grand Theft Auto Online, don't offer the cross-platform feature. Since most console players are at a disadvantage when playing against PC users due to the accuracy and performance of the keyboard and mouse, it doesn't make sense to pit them against each other.

Also, almost all platforms handle games differently and offer varied performances. This is another reason why cross-play might not work too well in Grand Theft Auto 6. Also, it is assumed that the game will not roll out for old-gen consoles and will not perform well on low to mid-tier PCs.

Thus, players will have varying experiences depending on their device, which could cause issues during cross-play. So, it makes sense not to implement the feature rather than to struggle with the numerous issues that could come with it.

The community is hoping Rockstar will begin the GTA 6 pre-order soon and reveal more information about the game's port for other platforms.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want GTA 6 to implement cross-play? Yes, it will be amazing No, it will be disastrous 0 votes