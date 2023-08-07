Will GTA 6 be a cross-platform game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players: Speculations so far

While Rockstar Games is yet to uncover the upcoming GTA game, unofficially titled Grand Theft Auto 6, the community continues to speculate about what new things the game will bring to the franchise. Fans believe that the current games, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online, are lacking in many aspects, and they are expecting the gaming studio to address them in the next iteration. One of the most demanded features is an option for crossplay.

While most multiplayer games allow gamers to crossplay between different platforms, Rockstar Games is yet to introduce the feature in their iconic franchise. This article explains whether or not GTA 6 will be a cross-platform game, at least for the PlayStation and Xbox Series consoles.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Will GTA 6 Online have a crossplay option for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players?

Although there are no official statements on the matter from Rockstar Games yet, the most probable answer to the question is no. It is highly unlikely that GTA 6 multiplayer version will allow gamers on different consoles to play together.

Fans have been asking for a crossplay option in the upcoming game since 2021, even before the GTA 6 leaks. Unfortunately, neither Rockstar Games nor the leaked videos hinted at anything related to it. However, the latter did disclose that Grand Theft Auto 6 would have a multiplayer mode.

The American gaming studio is very conservative about its online services and does not allow those from different platforms to play together. Even two different generation consoles from the same brand do not currently have the crossplay option. GTA Online players on PlayStation 5 can only interact with other PS5 users, and the same goes for Xbox and PC. Given that Rockstar Games has ported the popular game across three generations of consoles and still hasn’t enabled crossplay, they may also overlook the matter in Grand Theft Auto 6.

It should also be noted that the release platforms for the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game are also yet to be confirmed. Despite the community’s belief that it will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Rockstar Games has the final right to include or drop them from the list.

The gaming studio has a record of making some very unpredictable decisions in the past that have both shocked and surprised the player base. As a result, the possibility that Rockstar will introduce crossplay as a new addition to the franchise after the GTA 6 release cannot be completely ruled out.

However, it is purely speculation at the moment and has no solid evidence. Many PC players are also asking for dedicated servers to secure their gameplay experience. However, Rockstar Games is yet to address these concerns.

