GTA 6 will reportedly have a functional modding system

While Rockstar Games is gearing up to finish the development of GTA 6, a new report has come out related to the process. According to a user named Matheusvictorbr- (X/@Matheusbr9895_), the American gaming studio has assigned the FiveM (cfx.re) team to develop a “functional modding system” for Grand Theft Auto 6. This means Rockstar Games is planning to provide first-party mods for the upcoming title.

The user also disclosed a few other new details about the process. However, the information should be taken with a grain of salt as neither Rockstar Games nor the FiveM team has officially confirmed it.

Rockstar Games is reportedly developing a functional modding system for GTA 6

On April 1, 2024, Matheusvictorbr- shared the above thread disclosing the new details of the GTA 6 development process. The original post was in Portuguese, and the English translation reads as follows:

“A last minute piece of information, the Fivem team is allocated to receive tools to work on VI, in short - we will have a functional modding platform in GTAVI, created by developers of future FiveM - “Sixm”.”

This means that while all Grand Theft Auto mods have been developed by third-party independent modders to date, Rockstar Games will also officially join the community via FiveM. The user’s statement further disclosed that the studio would rename the project from FiveM to SixM.

This is one of the greatest news for the community since Rockstar Games acquired FiveM in August 2023.

Matheusvictorbr- also shared another tweet explaining the modding scene in GTA 6. The English translation reads as follows:

“I could be wrong, but community mods will probably be approved, I don't think you should count for example; community-published map expansion.”

This means that there is a chance that the gaming studio will allow independent modders to develop and use mods for Grand Theft Auto 6. However, ambitious projects such as map-expansion mods from unofficial sources are unlikely to get approved.

Cfx.re or FiveM was an independent modding community that used to develop frameworks for Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers on PC. After the acquisition the RP aspect partially became official. However, most of the mods are still provided by independent modders.

It will be interesting to see how Rockstar handles the modding scenario in the future after the GTA 6 release date.

