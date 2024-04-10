GTA 6 leaks Internet Archive: Why players should avoid it

It’s been one-and-a-half years since the GTA 6 leaks came out, and fans are still not over them. While both Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, removed most of the leaks from the internet, you can still easily find them if you look hard enough. Internet Archive is one such platform where anyone can easily access all the leaked files.

This article discusses why fans should avoid the GTA 6 leaks Internet Archive at all costs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why accessing the GTA 6 leaks on Internet Archive is a bad idea for fans

First of all, the aforementioned GTA 6 leaks are unfinished products from Rockstar Games that Arion Kurtaj, the leaker, stole from the studio’s server. Moreover, all of the files give little to no hint about what the developer is planning for the final release.

This was proven when Rockstar Games released the first official GTA 6 trailer in December 2023. The actual footage surprised fans even more as it was very different from the leaks. Therefore, if you only care about the final results and have no interest in trials and errors of the development stage, the Internet Archive files should be avoided.

Secondly, much of the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked data is useless if you are not into coding and game development. The leaker only managed to steal experimental clips where the developers used dummy models to test various things. There is no guarantee that all of the experiments will be approved for the final version of the game.

When the leaks first came out, they upset many fans due to their poor quality and implementation. Many thought the final version of the title would look the same and be filled with bugs and glitches. However, these clips were from a pre-alpha stage, which is bound to have weird effects.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 characters, environment, cars, weapons, etc. all had weird glitches that many players usually don’t expect to see in a big project like this. Therefore, to keep the hype intact, you should avoid the GTA 6 leaks Internet Archive.

Last but not least, some of the leaked clips disclosed some vital information about the upcoming game. In simple words, the GTA 6 leaks gave spoilers about the game before it was even announced. Getting spoilers about something you are patiently looking forward to for a long time is not fun.

Therefore, every hardcore fan is advised to stay away from the unfinished leaked clips and enjoy all the surprises after the Grand Theft Auto 6 release.

