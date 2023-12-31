GTA 6 characters Jason and Lucia recreated by AI stun fans with impeccable details

While Rockstar Games revealed several glimpses of Lucia and Jason (yet to be officially introduced) in the GTA 6 trailer, fans continue to recreate them using various tools. Recently, a user from Deviant Art named NetherVision recreated the upcoming Grand Theft Auto protagonists using AI. The images quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with fans sharing their reactions.

However, it is currently unknown which AI tool NetherVision used to recreate the images of the characters.

GTA 6 fan recreates portraits of Jason and Lucia using AI tools

On December 31, 2023, a fan account named @gtasouthamerica shared the above images on their X profile. One of them depicted Jason inside a convenience store similar to the one seen in the official trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The character was wearing a white t-shirt and a brown scarf. His hair was short and tattoos could be seen on both of his hands. The AI tool properly recreated the background behind Jason as well. Even though it is not the exact replica of what Rockstar Games showed in the trailer, one can easily grasp that the video has inspired it.

Jason and Lucia inside the convenience store as seen in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second image depicted Lucia in a similar attire as seen in the convenience store scene from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, wearing a maroon-colored top with a handbag and a red scarf. While the GTA 6 story is yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games, many fans believe that the store robbery will be a pivotal point.

Several fans also shared their reactions to the images:

Some even stated that the AI-generated image of Lucia made the speculation of her being acted and voiced by Manni L. Perez more believable.

Another interesting thing to note is that Rockstar Games is effectively pushing its limits with the graphics of the upcoming game. The visuals of the trailer looked super realistic, almost reducing the difference between the video game world and real life.

As a result, the studio has decided to release the game only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the initial state. Although many fans want GTA 6 for PS4, Rockstar may never consider the older consoles moving forward.

