Why GTA 6 could have held back its maximum potential if announced for PS4 and Xbox One

The GTA 6 trailer rolled out on December 5, 2023, and fans were blown away by the level of detail and the graphics showcased in the video. The character models looked photo-realistic, and the environment looked beautiful. However, many were surprised when Rockstar Games announced that the game would only roll out for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S initially.

While PC players are hopeful that the studio will roll out the title for their platform soon after, there's a slimmer chance of this happening to last-gen consoles. This is why PS4 and Xbox One owners are disappointed that they might not get to enjoy the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto title.

Now, there are several reasons why creating GTA 6 for these consoles would have prevented Rockstar Games from reaching its full potential. This article will dive into the topic and shed more light on it.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Releasing GTA 6 on PS4 and Xbox One would have limited the game's full potential

Rockstar Games always elevates the quality of the game with each new title they roll out. Grand Theft Auto 5 set a benchmark for the video game industry, and then Red Dead Redemption 2 rolled out. The studio has once again promised to break all records with GTA 6.

But to do so, they must enhance the graphics and add many new features that can rival and leave RDR 2 behind. In their own words:

"With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway."

However, rolling out the game for last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One would severely limit the game and stop it from reaching its full potential. This is mainly because these consoles are not powerful enough compared to the current-gen hardware.

Expand Tweet

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have better performance, allowing them to run video games smoothly and access features like Ray Tracing. The GPU and other hardware used in these consoles is also comparatively better. On top of that, there are rumors that the game will take up a lot of storage space on both these consoles, which might become an issue on last-gen devices.

This does not mean that PS4 and Xbox One are bad consoles, though. They are still very popular and run most of the titles. However, GTA 6 is supposed to roll out in 2025, and by then, both consoles will have somewhat become obsolete.

Thus, Rockstar Games will need to downgrade many things just to release the upcoming title on these platforms. This takes additional time and resources, which can be used for other things. With Sony planning to roll out a more powerful console soon, the hopes for PS4 are even dimmer.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games might release the PC port of GTA 6 soon after rolling out the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Till then, the community can keep itself entertained by listening to Florida Joker and his threats to sue the studio.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to make a GTA 6 version for last-gen consoles? Yes No 0 votes