Dylan Rourke reportedly plays Jason in GTA 6

The search for the voice actors of GTA 6 before its release is still going on, and this time, fans suspect Dylan Rourke will play the role of Jason (the male protagonist, in-game name yet to be confirmed) in the upcoming title. According to a recent video by popular YouTuber Michael (X/@LegacyKillaHD), Dylan Rourke is going to be the male character’s voice and model in Grand Theft Auto 6.

While the YouTuber is followed by Rockstar Games on X, the claim is yet to be officially verified by the latter. Therefore, fans are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

YouTuber claims Dylan Rourke will play the role of Jason in Rockstar Games’ GTA 6

On May 4, 2024, YouTuber @LegacyKillaHD shared the above thread on X disclosing a few details about the suspected voice actor for Jason. They firmly stated:

“According to a reliable source, Dylan Rourke portrays Jason in GTA 6.”

The YouTuber shared a clip of Dylan Rourke from one of his recent projects, Bury The Bride.

In a follow-up tweet, @LegacyKillaHD shared another clip of Dylan Rourke, where he was seen talking in a different accent.

While the claim looks intriguing, fans shared their mixed reactions, considering there were many such “discoveries” in the recent past.

Fans shared their mixed reactions to the GTA 6 Jason actor discovery (Images via X)

However, one interesting thing to note is that the community still believes that Manni L. Perez is the voice actor for Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Who is Dylan Rourke?

According to IMDb, Dylan Rourke is an American actor who has worked on various projects such as Send It!, Jezebel, Modern Family, and more. However, he hasn’t officially worked with Rockstar Games yet. Therefore, claims of Jason acting in GTA 6 are just rumors for the time being.

FAQ

How many protagonists are there in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Two. As per the official trailer, Rockstar Games will be introducing two new protagonists in GTA 6, named Lucia and Jason. However, based on the September 2022 leaks, some fans also suspect that there will be a third protagonist in the game.

