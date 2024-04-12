Fans suspect Matt Burns to be GTA 6's Jason: Here's why

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal the voice actors for Jason and Lucia in GTA 6, the community is working day and night to find them. There have been many rumors and speculations in the past regarding the characters’ voice actors. Unsurprisingly, fans now believe that actor Matt Burns will play the role of Jason in the upcoming game.

Fans also gave their reasons for the claims. While they look intriguing, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt until the release of GTA 6.

Fans provide theories stating why Matt Burns is the voice actor of Jason in GTA 6

On April 11, 2024, an X user named jericho681 (X/@jericho681) shared the above thread discussing why they thought Matt Burns would play the popular Grand Theft Auto character in GTA 6.

(1/2) Fan theory about Matt Burns being the voice actor of Jason in Grand Theft Auto 6. (Image via X/@jericho681)

According to them, both Matt Burns and Manni L. Perez (the suspected voice artist for Lucia) have worked for Rockstar Games in the past. Matt also appeared in the popular American drama show Law & Order. It is popular within the Grand Theft Auto fanbase as many other voice actors from the series, such as Ned Luke and Steven Ogg, have appeared in it.

The user also shared a voice sample of Matt Burns comparing it to Jason’s dialogs from the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks. They claimed that both voices sound very similar.

(2/2) Fan theory about Matt Burns being the voice actor of Jason in Grand Theft Auto 6. (Image via X/@jericho681)

In a follow-up tweet, jericho681 claimed that Jason’s appearance from the official Grand Theft Auto 6 cover art is very identical to the anticipated actor’s looks. They also pointed out a gap in Matt’s resume between 2018 and 2021.

Another user shared a screenshot of a post from Matt Burns’ Instagram profile where the latter was seen putting a caption reading “Trust”. It is the only dialog said by Jason in the GTA 6 trailer, and the post was also shared the day after the video’s release. Therefore, according to fans, the anticipated actor was teasing his involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6 with the cryptic post.

The above theories surely look intriguing and can compel any uninformed fan to believe them. However, nothing can be taken for sure until Rockstar Games officially introduces them in the future.

Matt Burns voices the fictional character of John Cohn in Grand Theft Auto 5, who then plays the role of Chip in the in-game movie Meltdown. This is the only known official affiliation the actor has with the studio so far.

One could also expect to know more about Jason after the GTA 6 trailer 2.

