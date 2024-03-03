5 GTA San Andreas characters who made the story entertaining

The GTA San Andreas characters hold a special place among Grand Theft Auto fans' hearts. It was one of the most ambitious video games of Rockstar Games’ 3D Universe, and the character choices also reflect it. The developer included a wide range of non-playable characters, including a single protagonist, that keep the game entertaining at all times. Even after two decades, the characters of GTA San Andreas are well-recognized by the gaming community.

This article lists five GTA San Andreas characters that made the adventures in the State of San Andreas (3D Universe) enjoyable.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Ryder, Wu Zi Mu, and three other GTA San Andreas characters that make the gameplay entertaining

1) Carl “CJ” Johnson

When it comes to entertainment, Carl “CJ” Johnson, the popular GTA protagonist, cannot be kept off the list. He is undoubtedly one of the most fun GTA San Andreas characters who keeps gamers entertained all the time.

The character of CJ is filled with witty humor, bravery, madness, and many other qualities. Roaming around the map and listening to Carl “CJ” Johnson’s remarks can be a source of entertainment for many. Young Maylay’s voice and dialog delivery made the character immortal for eternity in the gaming community.

2) Lance “Ryder” Wilson

Although Ryder falls on the list of hated GTA San Andreas characters, one cannot deny that he was fun to hang out with during the early stage of the GTA San Andreas gameplay. Despite being a criminal and an antagonist, Ryder has a low IQ, which makes his actions entertaining to witness.

CJ often gets surprised by Ryder’s thoughts and replies to him with humorous comebacks. Ryder’s foolishness can be clearly seen during the mission “Ryder,” where he tries to threaten an acquaintance and gets insulted badly. Although he is involved with only a few missions, his entertaining qualities make him one of the most memorable GTA San Andreas characters.

3) Wu Zi Mu

Wu Zi Mu is one of the major GTA San Andreas characters. Although he is blind and has a sophisticated personality, Rockstar Games cleverly managed to add entertaining elements to his behavior. Wu Zi Mu provides some of the best missions in GTA San Andreas.

His interactions with Carl “CJ” Johnson often result in subtle yet humorous scenarios. CJ’s entertaining characteristic also adds icing on the cake. The “I'm blind, Carl, not stupid” dialog by Wu Zi Mu is one of the most memorable punchlines in GTA San Andreas.

4) OG Loc

Despite having minor contributions to the plot of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Jeffrey Cross, also known as OG Loc, is one of the most entertaining GTA San Andreas characters. Rockstar Games portrayed his character as a coward, paranoid, and wannabe gangster, which makes him fun to witness.

Carl “CJ” Johnson and other GTA San Andreas characters often make fun of OG Loc for his actions. The character’s reaction when someone calls him by his real name (Jeffrey) never feels boring to watch. Although OG Loc turns into an antagonist at last, his entertaining qualities still make him unforgettable.

5) The Truth

The Truth appears very late in the story of San Andreas. However, this did not stop him from becoming a major among all other GTA San Andreas characters. He is a hippie who provides Carl “CJ” Johnson with some weird yet entertaining missions in the game.

The Truth's speeches and lifestyle methods also make his missions enjoyable. Rockstar Games incorporated some major features of GTA San Andreas in the missions he provided. The Truth’s conspiracy theories are entertaining to listen to and act as a food for thought. Many fans love him as he sticks with CJ still the end of the game.

