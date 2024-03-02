5 of the most entertaining GTA San Andreas missions, ranked

GTA San Andreas has the highest number of missions in any Grand Theft Auto game ever, and most of them are extremely entertaining. This is often considered the most ambitious title in the series due to its myriad features and mechanics, some of which are yet to reappear in another game. The same can be said for the missions, which are much grander in scale compared to that of its predecessors.

For instance, a heist in Vice City takes place much like it would in real life, with some masked robbers and a getaway driver. In GTA San Andreas, however, they crank it up to 11, involving disguises, night vision equipment, and even base jumping. So, here are some of the most enjoyable missions in GTA San Andreas that you'll want to replay immediately after finishing them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five most fun missions in GTA San Andreas, ranked

5) Just Business

Just Business is one of the first missions in GTA San Andreas, where you get into an action-packed scenario that feels straight out of Hollywood. CJ accompanies Big Smoke to some business he needs to attend to, where he gets attacked by the Russian Mafia. After the initial shootout, the two get on a motorbike and escape.

As CJ, you'll have to kill the enemies chasing you while Big Smoke drives the motorcycle. The chase sequence is perfectly scripted to get you pumped up. Big Smoke rides across the Los Santos Canal, pulling off ridiculous stunts as you keep shooting down the enemy vehicles after you. This GTA San Andreas mission was truly ahead of its time with how perfectly it was scripted.

4) Vertical Bird

Vertical Bird is the first mission given by government agent Mike Toreno in GTA San Andreas. Carl has to sneak into an aircraft carrier, disable the SAM turrets, and steal a military VTOL jet. While the mission suggests maintaining stealth, that is not mandatory.

Finally, as you fly the jet away, you'll get chased by more military aircraft, forcing you into a dogfight. This GTA San Andreas mission is extremely over-the-top, allows you to choose your approach, and ends up feeling like something out of a spy flick.

3) Black Project

This mission from GTA San Andreas feels like something out of Metal Gear, with its stealth and infiltration elements and the bizarre plot. Truth has CJ break into a top-secret military facility and make off with a "black project" made from researching advanced alien technology.

You'll be breaking in at night while trying not to alert the guards, so stealth is mandatory. Eventually, you'll learn that the "black project" is a jetpack, and escaping with the help of this jetpack is what makes the mission so memorable.

2) End of the Line

A major reason why the GTA San Andreas storyline feels so satisfying is because of how cathartic the ending is. It's also quite dramatic and over-the-top, which is fitting for such a cinematic storyline. As Los Santos is still in a citywide riot, Sweet learns where Big Smoke is hiding. CJ has to hijack a police APC and smash into the building where Smoke is holed up.

He then has to move up, clearing the building floor by floor, to face a final showdown with Big Smoke. Once the traitor is dealt with, Tenpenny sets the building on fire. Carl escapes the building, clearing it up again, and chases Tenpenny by car. Sweet latches on to his firetruck but hangs off the ladder.

As such, the chase here is a bit difficult as you must ensure your car is right below Sweet as he falls off the ladder. The mission, along with the game itself, ends when Tenpenny crashes his truck on Grove Street, eventually dying of his injuries. You're then treated to a relaxing cutscene of CJ celebrating the victory with his friends and family.

1) Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

Despite it not being the very first heist mission in the series, Breaking the Bank at Caligula's is the first heist where you plan out all the steps in advance and then execute them all in classic Hollywood fashion. This mission also proves how GTA San Andreas did many things better than Vice City, as both games have their own heist missions. There are a series of GTA San Andreas missions that eventually pave the way for this grand heist, and Rockstar didn't disappoint with it.

This one also serves as the basis for the heist missions in GTA 5 and its online mode. You get in the target casino with a disguise and disable the generator to cause a blackout, switch to night vision goggles, and then help get your associates inside. Finally, you'll need to break into the safe and make it out of the building, all while being attacked by countless guards. If that's not enough, you'll have only seven minutes to get that done.

