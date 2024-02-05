5 hardest GTA missions known for rage-quitting

The GTA series has no shortage of memorable moments that have left a lasting impression on fans. However, quite a handful of missions have made tons of players rage quit the game. While some of these "tough missions" are difficult due to bad camera angles or clunky controls, others require precise movement that can be a little hard to master.

However, undeniably, Grand Theft Auto is also popular for some of these missions, and completing them is considered a big achievement in the community. While the opinion on this matter can be subjective, certain missions have made almost everybody rage quit.

So, this article will list five such missions that have proven challenging for players over the years.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 incredibly challenging missions in the GTA series

1) Demolition Man (Grand Theft Auto Vice City)

Fans are happy that GTA 6 is turning to Vice City, and they want the game to recreate nostalgic moments from the original title. Almost nobody wants to see the Demolition Man mission return. Controlling the RC helicopter to drop bombs in an under-construction building sounds fun, but it was incredibly difficult back in the day for most players.

The helicopter had very clunky controls that made it difficult to control. So, players often crashed into the walls or missed the drop spots and had to go retrieve the bombs. The ticking timer makes things worse by adding pressure nobody asked for.

While completing Demolition Man is not necessary to progress into the story, completionists find themselves stuck at it during their runs.

2) Pilot School (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

While San Andreas has many features fans want to see in GTA 6, the former also has the Pilot School mission that almost nobody wants to see return. It requires CJ to learn to fly an airplane and go through many hoops in the sky to complete it.

However, this sounds easier than it actually is. The airplane has weird controls that become harder when using a mouse and keyboard. The vehicle doesn't turn how you want it to and misses the checkpoints, leading to a mission failure.

Overall, the Pilot School was an incredibly frustrating mission that made tons of players rage quit the game.

3) Wrong Side of the Tracks (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

Another mission in GTA San Andreas that made several player rage quit is undeniably the Wrong Side of the Tracks. Big Smoke's dialog, "All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ," still haunts the players because of how many times they failed this mission.

While the task of following the train and letting Big Smoke take out the rival gang member becomes easy once you know the trick, it is still quite frustrating when the train escapes and reaches the endpoint. Wrong Side of the Tracks is also one of the most popular missions in the series due to its difficulty and hilarious dialogue.

4) Espresso 2 Go (Grand Theft Auto 3)

GTA 3 is one of the hardest titles in the series, mainly because it is old and has clunky controls. Moreover, the lack of GPS on the map made things even more difficult, especially during the Espresso 2 Go mission. Players are tasked with taking down food stalls spread across the map, but finding them is the real challenge.

While GTA 3 was revolutionary when it rolled out, it lacked many important features that Rockstar Games implemented later in the series. This is mainly why most players hate the Espresso 2 Go mission. It's not uncommon to find yourself lost and out of time, making several players rage quit over the years.

5) The Snow Storm (Grand Theft Auto 4)

GTA 4 is undoubtedly one of the most realistic titles in the series. This is mainly due to the features, gameplay mechanics, and the dark and gritty story full of twists and turns. Amid all that, The Snow Storm mission stands out as one of the most challenging in the game.

While the cops and other law enforcement members are difficult to deal with, evading them and trying to escape is another hell in itself. Players get surrounded and gunned down quite easily, making them rage quit the mission often.

Among the several GTA 6 missions fans want to be recreated, they don't want Rockstar Games to bring back any of them from this list.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you ever rage quit while playing GTA? Yes, I sadly have Nopes, never 0 votes