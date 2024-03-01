5 most unnecessary GTA missions of all time

GTA missions are usually quite interesting, with twists and turns that usually lead to a lot of action. However, the franchise also has no shortage of missions that are either boring or outright pointless. Some feel unnecessarily difficult to the point where players rage-quit a game, while others are not completely relevant to plot development.

There are more than a handful of such GTA missions, so it is not possible to list all of them. This article lists five missions that are considered boring and unnecessary in the franchise.

NOTE: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five GTA missions that are completely useless and boring

1) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Did Somebody Say Yoga? is a mission in GTA 5 that requires Michael De Santa to do yoga poses alongside his wife and trainer. You must press a combination of buttons to perform these complex moves successfully. However, this quickly turns sour, and our protagonist starts being violent, only to get pushed into the swimming pool.

This mission not only tests a player's patience but also unlocks Yoga as a side activity afterward, which is considered one of the most useless features of GTA 5.

2) Wrong Side Of The Tracks

GTA fanboys might not agree, but among the various missions that feel rather unnecessary, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' Wrong Side Of The Tracks is arguably the most tiresome. This is not due to the repetitive actions but because of how poor Big Smoke is with his aim!

The task is quite simple: ride a motorcycle alongside the tracks while Big Smoke shoots at the rival gang members riding on the roof of the train. While this should have been an extremely easy mission, Big Smoke cannot shoot to save his life, and the train goes out of bounds to the point where you cannot chase it anymore.

Since there is no big reward for all the trouble, nor does CJ gain any character development after this mission, most players felt it was rather unnecessary and could have been cut from the game.

3) The Driver

The Driver is one of the most frustrating GTA missions in Vice City. Most players feel it is rather unnecessary and that removing it would have made the game better.

The main reason why this GTA mission feels forced is because Tommy Vercetti is an egoistical character who chooses violence when challenged. He also almost always has a second plan, so making him race against an unknown character doesn't make much sense.

The other reason behind all the hate is how much poorer Tommy's vehicle performs in comparison to the other person he is racing. The car spins out of control the moment it touches an obstacle and accelerates slowly.

4) Robbing Uncle Sam

Robbing Uncle Sam is another of the unnecessary GTA missions players could have lived without. However, anyone playing San Andreas has to slog through the tedious task of picking up crates and loading them onto the truck using a forklift, all the while fighting soldiers that spawn in waves.

Ryder asks CJ to help him out with the job, and the protagonist agrees to accompany his friend. However, controlling the forklift needs someone certified, and Carl is not one of them. The finicky controls worsen things, as you will drop the crates multiple times while completing this GTA mission.

It was a completely unnecessary mission because it didn't serve anything to the story or the characters. CJ has done some very weird quests, but they progressed the story in some way or another. However, in this case, the mission did not make sense and was randomly dropped on players.

5) Espresso-2-Go

GTA 3 might have introduced several revolutionary features to the series, but it also has missions like Espresso-2-Go that are incredibly frustrating and felt quite unnecessary in the game. The task is quite simple on paper: destroy some fast food vending shops across the map that belong to a rival gang.

However, with the lack of GPS in the game and the confusing roads, it becomes a nightmare to find all the stalls and ram your vehicle into them, all the while fighting against the clock. This makes it quite frustrating and has been the reason for several players' rage quitting the game, making it one of the most tiring GTA missions of all time.

The Yakuza offeres some very difficult missions in the game, but Espresso-2-Go felt rather unnecessary. There are other more efficient ways to deal with the rival gangs, and Claude has utilized those methods quite well before. So, making players ram the food stalls did not sit too well.

