GTA 6 fans share mixed opinions about gore in Grand Theft Auto series

While Rockstar Games continues to develop GTA 6, fans were seen discussing about gore in the Grand Theft Auto series and whether or not it would be added to the upcoming title. On May 3, 2024, a Redditor named u/AnimeGokuSolos shared a thread on r/GTA6, asking fans what they think about the addition of gore in Grand Theft Auto 6.

While most people stated that Rockstar Games should add more detailed gore in GTA 6, a few others discarded the proposal. The gaming studio has yet to reveal more details regarding GTA 6, but fans are highly expecting at least Red Dead Redemption2-like gore in the upcoming game.

One user named u/ZeroJDM commented:

“These are more so one offs than being indicative of the whole game. Obviously, VI is gonna have gore, the debate was is it going to match the level of RDR2”

Some users commented about the gore present in 3D Universe titles:

Redditors describing gore from the classic Grand Theft Auto titles (Image via Reddit)

However, some also explained why Rockstar Games may not add realistic gore in GTA 6. The main highlighting points were the ESRB rating and underage players.

Fans describing why we may not see detailed gore in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Reddit)

Fans discuss whether or not Rockstar Games should add gore in GTA 6 like previous titles

Gore has always been a part of the Grand Theft Auto series. The classic GTA titles have some explicit scenes and animations that fans prefer in a crime simulator game.

However, Rockstar Games seems to scale down the gore in the HD Universe titles. You can only see explicit scenarios in cutscenes. Therefore, veteran fans are eager to see what Rockstar does in the upcoming title.

FAQ

Can you play Grand Theft Auto games on Mac?

Yes. With the help of the Boot Camp Assistant, you can play GTA 5 on Mac. The same method can also be used to install and play other mainstream Grand Theft Auto titles.

