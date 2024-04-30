5 of the best GTA 5 mods that expand story

GTA 5 mods let you do crazy things to the Story Mode that even Rockstar Games did not think of. The modding community for the 10-year-old game is very big and offers a plethora of mods for all kinds of gameplay. While fans have been asking the developer for a Story Mode expansion for ages, Rockstar has shown no signs of it happening.

But, you can expand the Story Mode using various third-party mods. This article lists five of the best GTA 5 mods that you can use to expand the single-player experience.

Note: All the mods are available on the GTA5-Mods website. The listing is not in any order.

5 best GTA 5 mods to enjoy an extended Story Mode

1) Heists DLC - Story Mode Expansion Pack

A screenshot from the Heists DLC mod (Image via Coffee Man)

While there are many new and popular heists in GTA Online, the Story Mode hasn’t received any since 2013. However, with this GTA 5 mod, you can play many of the multiplayer heists in Grand Theft Auto 5.

According to modder Coffee Man, the mod includes 55 heists. Some of them are as follows: Fleeca Job II, The Humane Labs Raid II, Prison Break II, The LD Organics Startup, and many more.

2) Prison Mod

The Prison Mod allows you to go to the Bolingbroke Penitentiary as an inmate. While visiting the location directly may get you killed, you can use this popular GTA 5 mod to get arrested by the police and get convicted as an inmate.

Modder marhex123 stated that you can start a turf war inside the prison and provoke prisoners and guards to kill each other. You can escape by bail or by fleeing.

3) GTA 5 Online Missions for Single Player

Over the course of time, Grand Theft Auto Online received more missions that are still missing from the Story Mode. However, with this GTA 5 mod from DeaDPooL22, you can play various popular Grand Theft Auto Online missions in the single-player mode.

The GTA 5 mod currently offers 69 missions that you can play as Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa, and Trevor Philips. Some of them are A titan of a job, Ballas to the wall, Caught napping, Chemical extraction, and others.

4) Speed Radar

Speed Radar is one of the most interesting GTA 5 mods if you are into roleplaying. In the mission “I Fought the Law…” Rockstar Games allows you to chase three speeding cars. This mod expands that feature and allows you to act as a highway patrol officer.

The Speed Radar GTA 5 mod allows you to impose speed limitations on certain parts of the highway. You can then observe the NPC vehicles and chase anyone that goes over the limit. You can confront the violators using various options provided in the mod, such as providing a ticket, towing their vehicles, and many more.

5) GangMod

A screenshot from the GangMod gameplay (Image via jedijosh920)

GangMod is one of the best GTA 5 mods if you want to enjoy the turf wars from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. According to modder jedijosh920, you can join either the Families, Ballas, or Vagos gang, and engage in clashes with the other two.

You can also hire associates to guard you during shootouts. To start a gang war, you have to visit the other gangs’ areas and kill three rival members within five seconds. The modder has also included surprise drive-by shootings.

FAQs on Grand Theft Auto 5:

Can you play Grand Theft Auto 5 on Mac?

Although Rockstar Games hasn’t officially released the game on Mac, you can still play it using the Boot Camp Assistant. You should also be able to use mods using this method.

More on Grand Theft Auto 5:

