How to downgrade GTA 5: Script Hook V issue fix

While Rockstar Games allows GTA 5 PC players to use mods in the offline version of the game, it also keeps updating the Rockstar Games Launcher which is directly connected to the game’s execution. Such updates frequently cause errors in the Script Hook V framework, which allows mods to run in the popular open-world game. However, the community has figured out how to solve the Script Hook V error issue by downgrading the game.

This article briefly explains how you can downgrade GTA 5 on PC when the Script Hook V issue occurs.

Note: This is a temporary fix and may not work with all versions of the game. The author takes no responsibility for any game errors or data losses.

Steps to downgrade GTA 5 to fix the Script Hook V issue

Before starting, keep in mind that this is an unofficial process and may lead to serious issues with the game. Therefore, always update your Grand Theft Auto 5 game files beforehand.

The process of downgrading the game requires you to replace some files with their older versions. It goes without saying that Rockstar Games officially provides only the latest updated files and you have to do your own research for older patch files.

However, you can refer to the following links to directly download the currently available older game files:

Players are again advised to proceed at their own risk.

Once you’ve downloaded the popular Grand Theft Auto game files, extract the folder. It should contain files with the following names:

GTA5.exe

GTAVLauncher.exe

PlayGTAV.exe

Next, open the file directory of GTA 5. You should see files already having the same names as above. Copy the newly downloaded files and paste them into the directory. A Windows prompt may occur asking for permission to replace the files. Select the affirmative answer.

Now, close all windows and run GTA 5. It should run as usual without showing any Script Hook V issues. Load into the Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode and check if the framework is working properly or not.

Sometimes, the error may also occur if you’re running an older version of the framework. In that case, install the latest version of Script Hook V from its official website.

At this point, GTA 5 should be running smoothly with all the pre-installed mods. However, there is no guarantee how long it will run as Rockstar Games constantly releases new patches for the game in the form of weekly and background updates.

Gamers are advised not to use Script Hook V in Grand Theft Auto Online mode as it can get you banned. However, Rockstar Games gives you full freedom to use it in the story mode.

