How to start Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online: Everything you should do (and shouldn't do)

The Cayo Perico Heist is still the most popular in GTA Online in 2023. Rockstar Games added it in 2020, and it is one of the best missions to make money in the game even after three years. Unfortunately, it has also received several nerfs that have directly impacted the gameplay. Nonetheless, it is still the legendary mission that many players frequently grind.

While veterans have been playing it for years, many new players seem confused as to how to start it. This article briefly explains how to start the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online and a few tips to ease the mission.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

How to play the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online in 2023

The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online requires various prerequisites to start. First, you have to buy the Kosatka in GTA Online, a military-grade submarine that can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry. However, Rockstar keeps it locked by default.

To unlock the Kosatka, you must visit The Music Locker nightclub situated beside The Diamond Casino. There you’ll get a brief cutscene where Miguel Madrazo will explain the heist and ask you to buy the Kosatka. The submarine can now be purchased for $2,200,000.

Spawn the submarine using the Interaction Menu's Services option. Enter it, and after finishing the cutscene, go to the planning screen to start the scope mission.

Rockstar Games has added various cutscenes for first-time players to understand the plot. Watch them thoroughly until you’re granted free roam access at Cayo Perico Island. Once done, sneak into the Communications Tower to scope the primary loot.

Next, scope the island for secondary loot and extra aids to use during the mission. After that return to Los Santos by asking the pilot at the airstrip.

Next, head to the Kosatka and complete all other setup missions from the planning screen. Once the necessary prerequisites have been done, Pavel will notify you that you can now start the Cayo Perico Heist.

While the heist can be played in various ways, the following are some dos and don’ts advised by the player base:

Play the finale with other players to increase your loot amount.

Use the Kostaka as the Approach Vehicle and the Drainage Tunnel to enter El Rubio's house.

Always grab the primary loot first and the secondary loot later.

Never jump in the sea unless you are done with the mission.

Unless you are experienced, never trigger the security system.

Try to avoid dealing with the Juggernaut.

Doing the Cayo Perico Heist regularly is far better than making money through GTA Online money glitches. You can easily make around $1 million per mission.

After the GTA 6 leaks, many fans are anticipating similar intriguing missions in the upcoming game’s Story and Online Mode.

