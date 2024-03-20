5 GTA RP servers that are not for beginners

The GTA RP is a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience that is enjoyable for every player. Since its launch in 2015, the Roleplaying community has grown significantly by introducing new servers. Some servers have been around for almost a decade and still have a solid player base. Though new players can try any Grand Theft Auto 5 RP server, most experienced players prefer professional servers that offer a seamless gaming experience.

Slot availability becomes challenging because popular servers are crowded most of the time. Nevertheless, here are five GTA RP servers experienced players must try in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 GTA RP servers for experienced players in 2024

1) GTA World RP

The GTA World RP is a heavy text-based Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay server. While most servers mandate players to use voice communication devices such as headphones and a mic, this server ditches the norm and allows members to communicate over in-game text chat. You don’t have to talk with random strangers to enjoy the RP experience.

The popular GTA RP server has over 188,000 members worldwide and offers over 144,000 in-game characters. You can join it by downloading the RAGE MP framework. Another benefit of this server is that it does not endorse the pay-to-win system. You can own businesses such as logistics and health or do daily jobs such as farming and taxi driving.

2) TwitchRP

TwitchRP is one of the top GTA RP servers that mostly consists of Twitch streamers. It is one of the oldest servers in this field and offers a safe and secure gaming experience for all. The TwitchRP server has over 20,000 members worldwide and is very popular among experienced players.

Since it is a community of Twitch streamers, you can occasionally find popular gamers and streamers on the server. To join the GTA RP server, you must go through a whitelisting process. After joining, you can enjoy the different activities it offers with fellow Twitch streamers.

3) NoPixel

NoPixel is an OG server where you can find many famous celebrities and streamers such as Koil, GTA RP Tessa, xQc, and many more. Even popular singer and record producer T-Pain was once a part of the NoPixel community.

This signifies that it is crowded by the most experienced players in the Grand Theft Auto RP community. The admission process is quite complex as there is a consistent flux of new members waiting to join the server. However, you can be a Patron of the NoPixel Grand Theft Auto RP server and make the admission process faster.

4) CityLife RolePlay

CityLife RolePlay offers a serious gaming experience preferred by many experienced players. The popular GTA RP server offers five tiers of citizenship that directly impact the gameplay experience. While the Bronze Citizenship is the lowest tier and offers only the basic features, buying the Platinum Citizenship unlocks all benefits offered by the server.

You can acquire limited-edition vehicles, in-game mobile phones, license plates, and many other items in CityLife RolePlay. The GTA RP server has strict rules and regulations and you must abide by them all the time. You can own pets, and penthouses, sell cars, and do many other RP things on the server.

5) BlueBird RP

BlueBird RP is an Australia-based GTA RP server, but it is open to all players globally. The popular FiveM Roleplaying server requires whitelisting for admission. You can enjoy the game with up to 300 other players on the server.

The moderators offer police department jobs, ambulance drivers, paramedic staff, and firefighters. You can also join civilian jobs or own whitelisted business properties. The community includes many popular streamers such as Scar Aus, Modest Pelican, and others. The server promotes a peaceful gaming experience by imposing strict rules and regulations for all members.

