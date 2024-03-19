5 free GTA 5 RP servers that are worth trying in 2024

GTA 5 RP is one of the best alternative sources to enjoy the modern-day Grand Theft Auto experience while you wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Roleplaying is one of the main reasons why the 2013 released game is still popular in the gaming community. As of 2024, there are countless RP servers that offer unique gameplay.

However, a majority of them require you to pay money to get whitelisted. Nonetheless, this article lists the five best GTA 5 RP servers that you can play for free in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order. The servers may change their admission process in the future.

5 free-to-play GTA 5 RP servers in 2024

1) Grand RP

Grand RP is one of the biggest GTA 5 RP servers in 2024 that you can join for free. According to its official website, you’ll simply need a licensed copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC and a Grand RP account to start playing. The popular server can host over 1000 players at any given time. Since it is based on the RAGE MP framework, you can drive custom cars.

Additionally, Grand RP offers over 250 DLC cars from Grand Theft Auto Online. There are multiple servers based in different countries. You can become a gangster, manage businesses, and do many more things. One of the biggest plus points of this server is that you don’t require any voice communication devices to play the game.

2) True Vision RP

While the Grand RP server accepts players from all groups, the True Vision RP is an adult-only GTA 5 RP server. Although it is relatively smaller than other Roleplaying servers, you can join it to begin your RP journey. True Vision RP offers custom scripts, heists, city events, and many more.

The economy of the GTA 5 RP server is very much balanced compared to the official Grand Theft Auto Online. You can own businesses, play deathmatches, heavily customize your character, and do many other RP things on the server. Since it is free to play, there is no harm in trying it out in 2024.

3) Cosmic RP

The Cosmic RP is one of the most realistic GTA 5 RP servers that players must try in 2024. The popular Grand Theft Auto RP server offers many hidden features that are not available in the official version released by Rockstar Games. For instance, you can go bowling, cook drugs by yourself, visit vehicle showrooms, and do many other new things.

The developers have also included a gang territory system inspired by Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. You can play as either a civilian or criminal on the server. The gameplay also offers restaurants where you can buy food.

4) GTA Series Arcade

While most RP servers offer jobs and other real-life activities for players, the GTA Series Arcade is different from others. The popular FiveM-based RP server offers arcade games that you can play with others. According to its official website, you can take part in various game modes such as Avalanche, Bomberman, Bomb Pass, QUB3D, and many more.

It is a new GTA 5 RP server launched in 2023. If you are new to roleplaying or looking for unique game modes, it is one of the best free servers that you can try in 2024.

5) Rich World RP

The Rich World RP is a new and small GTA 5 RP server, but since it is free for all, you can join it to enjoy the gameplay it provides. Rich World RP offers great customizations and allows players to access the interiors of many buildings on the map.

The FiveM GTA 5 RP server primarily focuses on gang activities. However, you can also join the police force, act as a civilian, be a criminal, and trade drugs. The server is strictly for adult players.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you tried these GTA RP servers? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion