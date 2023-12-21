GTA 5 RP server FiveM now supports The Chop Shop update, fans feel delighted

Cfx.re, popularly known as FiveM, announced that the server now supports the latest GTA Online DLC. Rockstar Games released The Chop Shop DLC on December 12, 2023, and within a week, the gameplay content was made available for its Roleplaying community. If you are a member of any FiveM-based RP server, you can update your game to enjoy the new DLC benefits.

RP fans are also delighted by the news as Rockstar Games released the DLC for its secondary game mode so soon. Read ahead to learn more about this release.

Rockstar Games released The Chop Shop DLC for GTA RP FiveM servers

Expand Tweet

On December 19, 2023, the official X (formerly Twitter) profile of FiveM (X/@FiveM) announced that the server now supports all the benefits of the official GTA Online Chop Shop DLC. However, the host clarified that the new DLC update is only available for testing on the canary branch.

For those who want to try the new DLC benefits, you must update your Cfx.re-based platform server to version 7255 or higher.

The post also includes a picture where Yusuf Amir can be seen standing in front of a few new cars added to the GTA Online winter DLC.

A screenshot of Yusuf Amir standing in front of new DLC cars. (Image via X/@FiveM)

The news delighted the hardcore RP fans as it was the first time the modded servers were getting new DLC benefits so early. FiveM officially became a part of Rockstar Games on August 11, 2023, and it has undergone many notable changes since then.

Expand Tweet

However, the RP community applauded the DLC release news as earlier (before becoming an official part of Rockstar Games), it used to take several days for FiveM to implement official Grand Theft Auto Online content into the modded servers.

Expand Tweet

This also means that RP players will get the GTA 5 Snow Update 2023 soon. Rockstar Games is expected to add snow and festive benefits to Grand Theft Auto Online on December 21, 2023, and the FiveM-based RP servers should get them shortly.

The Chop Shop DLC added 11 new cars, new missions, several quality-of-life changes, and free items for Grand Theft Auto Online players. Although the RP servers operate slightly differently, players should get similar benefits as part of the update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you play GTA RP? Yes No 0 votes