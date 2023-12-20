GTA 5 Snow Update 2023 release date and time

GTA 5 Snow Update 2023 is the upcoming major patch that players of this game have been waiting for, and they want to know its release date and time. This update will go live today, December 21, 2023. That being said, this article shares the expected release time for the GTA 5 Snow Update 2023 in different regions.

Additionally, the article also highlights some things expected to arrive with this seasonal update.

GTA 5 Snow Update 2023 release date of December 21, 2023, and time explored

As the latest event that started with the release of Grand Theft Auto Online's Chop Shop update is coming to an end on December 21, 2023, the next weekly event will start today.

Since Christmas is just around the corner, this week's patch will be the highly anticipated GTA 5 Christmas Update 2023 that fans have been waiting for. The developers usually never share the exact release time for such seasonal patches to avoid any last-minute delays. However, it is not difficult to predict when it will go live based on previous release patterns.

Assuming Rockstar Games will follow the same schedule as it did in 2020, this Christmas update is expected to go live at the following times on December 21, 2023:

Christchurch, NZ (10:00 PM NZDT)

Sydney, AU (08:00 PM AEDT)

Seoul, SK (07:00 PM KST)

Tokyo, JP (07:00 PM JST)

Beijing, CN (06:00 PM CST)

Riyadh, SA (01:00 PM AST)

Perth, AU (06:00 PM AWST)

Nagpur, IN (03:00 PM IST)

Moscow, RU (01:00 PM EEST)

London, UK (11:00 AM GMT)

Paris, France (12:00 PM CEST)

Berlin, DE (12:00 PM CET)

Madrid, ES (11:00 AM CET)

São Paulo (07:00 AM BRT)

Alberta, CA (04:00 AM CST)

Seattle, US (03:00 AM PST)

Gamers are requested to note that the studio can change the release timings if necessary. This GTA 5 Christmas Update 2023 is going to bring a lot of Holiday-themed content as part of the Chop Shop DLC.

What to expect from the GTA 5 Snow Update 2023

Several leaks have surfaced on the internet that are related to the upcoming Snow Update 2023. These offer a glimpse of what fans can expect from this seasonal patch. According to a recent report by popular insider Tez2, here are a couple of things coming in the Snow Update this year:

Snow

Snowball Deathmatches

Snowmen Collectibles

Yeti Hunt

Candy Cane

Snowball Launcher

Entourage (Festive Remix)

Happy Holidays Hauler

Gooch

Weazel Plaza Shootout

The Snow Update 2023 will go live on the PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

