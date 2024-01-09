5 best GTA RP servers worth trying in 2024

Roleplaying (RP) is one of the reasons why Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is still popular in 2024. It is an unofficial way of enjoying the game’s multiplayer version. Although Rockstar Games officially acquired FiveM (one of the pioneers of RP) in 2023, most servers are still operated by third-party developers. The RP community consists of hundreds, if not thousands, of servers you can join.

However, players always prefer joining the best servers for a greater experience. This article lists five of the best GTA 5 RP servers that you can join in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best GTA RP servers to try in 2024

1) NoPixel

NoPixel is one of the pioneers of roleplaying and has become one of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers. The team recently launched NoPixel 4.0, the latest version of the server. It is the home of many popular gamers and streamers. You can join the server to enjoy an elite RP experience.

However, joining the popular RP server is not easy. The demand is also high since it is the oldest and most popular one. Currently, the server has over 460,000 members. You can queue up for free joining or donate money for faster access. However, at the time of writing this article, the free-allowing list is closed.

2) New Day RP

New Day RP is another popular option among players to enjoy the GTA 5 Roleplaying experience. It offers diverse gameplay for both veteran and new players. The server currently has over 38,000 members. New Day RP offers a balanced gameplay experience that differentiates it from the official Grand Theft Auto Online.

You can roleplay as a law enforcement agent, criminal, normal citizen, etc. The developer has also utilized several buildings and interiors that usually remain locked in the official game. However, you must abide by the rules set by the moderators to remain on the server.

3) Franklin's World RP

The Franklin's World RP is one of the newest GTA 5 RP servers launched by Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor of Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online. Franklin's World RP intrigued the community’s interest due to the affiliation and quickly became one of the most demanded RP servers.

There are two Whitelist packages that you can buy to join the server. The Instant Whitelist package costs 25 USD and grants you immediate access to the server. The Whitelist App package costs 10 USD. However, you may have to wait for a certain period before getting access to the Franklin's World RP server. Once joined, you can occasionally find Shawn playing as Franklin.

4) GTA Series Arcade

This one is also a new server launched by popular YouTuber GTA Series Videos. The popular FiveM RP server offers a unique gameplay experience to players who prefer arcade-style games. Unlike other Roleplaying servers, the GTA Series Arcade primarily focuses on races and minigames.

You can race across custom-built maps on the server with other players. The developer also offers a Content Creator tool that allows you to create your own game modes. You can design stunt races and maps using various props offered by the Content Creator. You can also buy various packages to utilize on the RP server.

5) District 10

The District 10 RP offers one of the most detailed Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplaying experience. District 10, or D10, is a fictional city based on the map of Los Santos. You can acquire and drive custom cars, participate in various law enforcement, criminal, and civilian jobs, and do many other things.

However, there are over 45 rules that you must follow at any time while on the server. According to its official website, the allowed application list is currently open. Therefore, while you wait for the GTA 6 trailer 2, you can check out the D10 server for a great gaming experience.

