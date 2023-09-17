7 best GTA 5 RP servers that are fun to play in 2023

GTA RP has played a major role in popularizing Grand Theft Auto 5 and is also one of the main reasons why it still tops the most streamed games on Twitch. Surprisingly, the community also consists of players that haven't tried the official Story Mode or multiplayer, but regularly play Grand Theft Auto RP. While the official game has completed 10 years today, the RP concept is also nearly the same age.

This article lists seven of the best GTA 5 RP servers that are great for having fun in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

7 GTA 5 RP servers to have a fun roleplaying experience in 2023

1) Badlands RP

The Badlands RP is an adult-only GTA 5 RP server. However, it guarantees a great time for players to emerge into the gameplay. It is a FiveM-based server that offers a balanced and fun roleplaying experience. However, you must abide by the predefined rules to stay on the server.

The Badlands RP server offers a number of gangs that you can join. Furthermore, players can also choose from civilian jobs, police department jobs, and others.

2) EchoRP

The in-game economy of GTA Online is extremely imbalanced and often forces players to grind for hours to buy the basic things in the game. However, the EchoRP roleplaying server offers a balanced economy where each player can enjoy fair in-game prices of commodities.

The popular GTA 5 RP server also provides unique clothing, realistic vehicle handling, support for custom scripts, and many more. EchoRP is a huge community of players with over 41,000 active members.

3) District 10

District 10 is a customized district within the State of San Andreas. It also goes by the name D10. The server offers a great roleplaying experience for all, including new players. You can drive customized cars, join the police force, do special missions by joining the military, opt for civilian jobs, and many more.

While joining the server is relatively easy when compared to others, you must follow the rules and regulations set by the moderators. District 10 is one of the best options for those who want to start their GTA 5 Roleplay journey.

4) BlueBird RP

The BlueBird RP is home to many popular RP gamers and Twitch streamers. It is an Australian GTA RP server that offers roleplaying experience for players all around the world. You can act as a civilian, paramedic worker, firefighter, police officer, and many more. Daily wage jobs are also available for players who want to make in-game money every day.

The popular Grand Theft Auto RP server hosts up to 300 players. New players can also apply for a spot on the server. However, you must first read all 26 server rules, including the additional warnings, before joining the server.

5) Designer Gas Club Gaming

Designer Gas Club Gaming or DGC is one of the best choices for players who are looking to gain experience in the roleplaying aspect. It offers a wide range of jobs for all players. You can act as a law-abiding citizen or choose the path of crime.

The moderators of the GTA RP server divided the jobs into three categories: Civilian Jobs, Criminal Jobs, and Fun Activities. Interestingly, Criminal Jobs offers multiple heists that you can carry out with other players. You can also enjoy a slew of new features that are not there in the official game.

6) TwitchRP

If you are a regular streamer on Twitch, the GTA TwitchRP server is one of the best choices for you. You can find several other gamers and streamers that regularly attend the game. According to its official website, the community has over 20,000 members.

The TwitchRP server offers jobs such as mechanic, car dealership, recycling, delivery, fishing, mining, hunting, and many more. However, the server is known to strictly follow its set rules.

7) New Day RP

The New Day RP is one of the oldest servers in the community that provides a wide range of activities for players to do. Some jobs include mechanic, food vendor, postal service, law enforcement, and others. The server offers an enjoyable RP experience for all GTA 5 fans.

It also has improved graphics, better open-world elements, careers for both civilians and criminals, and more. However, being an OG server, it also has some strict rules that all players must follow.

