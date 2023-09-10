GTA RP is getting more popular with each passing day, especially after the official acquisition of FiveM by Rockstar Games. Before that, Roleplaying was considered an unofficial way of playing the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5. The gameplay primarily takes place in third-party servers that were created and maintained by independent modders.

The community has a plethora of such servers that all kinds of players can join.

However, many players look for the best RP servers, and considering the long list of available options, it is a very complex process. Nonetheless, this article lists the top three GTA 5 RP servers that are worth checking out in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's viewpoint.

3 of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers of all time

3) TwitchRP (TRP)

TwitchRP is a popular name in the roleplaying community, especially among Twitch streamers.

As the name implies, the GTA 5 RP server is maintained by Twitch streamers and provides a safe and enjoyable gameplay experience for other Grand Theft Auto 5 fans on the platform. It is one of the oldest communities and has a tagline that reads “Where Stories Begin.”

According to TwitchRP’s official website, it has over 20,000 global members. You can join as a new member and progress through the server’s offered gameplay elements. The popular GTA RP server civilian offers jobs in four categories: Recycling, Delivery, Mechanic, and Car Dealer. You can also opt for fishing, mining, and hunting as hobbies.

If you are not interested in these simple jobs, you can take part in marijuana production, trafficking, heists, law enforcement, and many more. However, all players must follow the 17 community rules defined by the moderators to keep the gameplay running smoothly.

It is one of the best options for Twitch users as streamers like WackyPro, ElatedPengu, VisionaryJane, and others can be frequently seen active on the server.

2) GTA World RP

GTA World RP is another server you can try in 2023. While the core functions of this roleplaying server are very similar to others, the USP of it is that it is a text-based server. This means that if you are not comfortable with voice chatting with strangers on the internet, you can join this server where the entire communication process happens via text.

The official website of the popular GTA roleplaying server states that it has over 175k users and offers new and updated gameplay elements for players to enjoy. You can choose from 5000+ furniture and 15+ businesses, join various law enforcement departments, do farming, taxi jobs, and many other things.

This server is also a great choice for beginners as there is no pay-to-win scenario. The moderators are very strict about their server rules and encourage all players to maintain balance in the gameplay. You can also offer your own suggestions to improve the roleplaying experience.

1) NoPixel

NoPixel is undoubtedly the best and oldest roleplay server in 2023. It is also one of the most crowded ones, where players wait in long lines to join the gameplay.

The popular FiveM GTA RP server offers two options where you can join: public and whitelist. As the name implies, the public server is open to all; however, the whitelist server hosts the most popular gamers and streamers.

You can donate on the whitelist server to make your joining process faster. While NoPixel is open to all experienced and new players, it is mostly dominated by the former category. However, abusive elements like metagaming, power gaming, FailRP, etc., are strictly prohibited on the NoPixel server.

Each player on the server must follow all rules predefined by the moderators. NoPixel provides one of the most realistic roleplaying experiences. Many fans are also looking forward to new NoPixel gameplay after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Popular streamers like Buddha, Moosebrother, Lysium, BucketSt, xQc, etc., can be frequently seen on the server.

