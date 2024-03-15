GTA RP Tessa: Everything you should know

GTA RP Tessa is a well-known in-game character from NoPixel, one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers. Her in-game full name is Tessa Lamb, and she is role-played by Nakkida, a popular Twitch streamer and early member of the NoPixel community. If you have ever played on the NoPixel server, you have likely come in contact with Tessa Lamb.

While the character is popular within the player base, only a handful of players know about her background. This article briefly explains some note-worthy facts about GTA RP Tessa.

Note: The following details are based on Tessa Lamb’s NoPixel Wiki page.

Who is GTA RP Tessa on the NoPixel server?

GTA RP Tessa has an interesting backstory that makes her character popular not only on NoPixel but also among other GTA RP servers. According to her NoPixel Wiki page, Tessa Lamb is the retired Game Warden of the San Andreas State Park Rangers, a small police department on the NoPixel server. She also started the Right of Way Driving School, which is now closed.

As per the lore, Tessa Lamb had a tragic childhood where her actual parents, Don Lamd and Tina Lamb, ignored her and acted against her will. She also had a pet dog named Maisy, who suffered neglect from Tessa’s parents. Due to this, GTA RP Tessa set her house on fire, causing the death of her parents.

All popular Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers require players to have a reliable backstory for their characters. Tessa Lamb's character arc has some interesting ups and downs.

After the death of her parents, GTA RP Tessa was adopted by Sam Baas. Later in life, she joined the San Andreas State Park Rangers and developed a drug habit. She eventually had to go to rehab to get her life in order. Upon returning, Tessa Lamb went on a world adventure, focusing on wildlife and avoiding human contact.

According to NoPixel Wiki, GTA RP Tessa has now returned to Los Santos. However, she picked up some bad habits during her world tour, and she continues to deal with the repercussions of her actions. As per the recent details, Tessa Lamb is currently planning to start a new business named the San Andreas Derby.

Since Tessa Lamb tried to avoid human contact, she has only a handful of friends, including Johnny Divine, Bryce Miller, Patrick Desseault, and Norman Bones. She is currently single and prefers females as partners.

Twitch streamer Nakkida has undoubtedly done a remarkable job creating her character’s identity on the popular Grand Theft Auto 5 RP server. Nakkida currently roleplays the following three characters: Tessa Lamb, Tiny Peets, and Emma Jean Threadwell. Among all of them, Tessa is the most popular one in Grand Theft Auto RP.

