5 most fun GTA RP servers in 2024 apart from NoPixel

GTA RP servers offer tons of entertainment to players by giving various role-playing opportunities. However, it can be a little difficult to pick out good servers since not every one of them is as intricate as NoPixel. But this does not mean that there is a shortage of amazing and fun GTA RP servers that you can join and enjoy in 2024.

It is, however, a matter of finding the right one, as several servers are full of bugs and glitches that can ruin your fun. Nobody wants to spend time struggling with bugs when the game has so much to offer.

So, this article will list five GTA RP servers, excluding NoPixel, where you can have a lot of fun.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA RP servers that you can join to have fun in 2024

1) MafiaCity

MafiaCity is one of the most well-known GTA RP servers apart from NoPixel, and you can join it in 2024. It is role-play-heavy and has tons of opportunities for you to explore. Among the various jobs you can pick, being a policeman, firefighter, and running for the post of mayor are the most popular ones.

The various command options, as well as the ease of joining, make it one of the best GTA RP servers for newbies who don't know much about the game and the role-playing community. MafiaCity is a good start to gain some experience and insight into this category.

2) Eclipse

Eclipse is another one of the GTA RP servers that offers a lot of fun and is quite similar to NoPixel in terms of commands and categories. Apart from the huge server capacity, Eclipse also has several features and roles that will keep you busy for a long time.

While it does take some time to get used to all the things that Eclipse offers, once you settle down and find the right role for yourself, it becomes quite fun. The variety of jobs, while less than NoPixel, is still plenty, and the pay is decent. You can create your character, customize it, and start working around the city.

3) BadlandsRP

Another one of the incredibly popular GTA RP servers is BadlandsRP. It is yet another role-playing-heavy PvP server that offers tons of opportunities that you can explore. The most fun parts are either being a cop or the criminal and the skirmishes that both factions often end up in.

While the BadlandsRP GTA RP servers might have very strict rules, they help everyone have fun without fearing discrimination or someone getting an unfair advantage. It helps create a fun environment where everybody can enjoy role-playing and explore everything that this popular server has to offer.

4) GTA Series Arcade

GTA Series Videos is a prominent figure in the Grand Theft Auto community and the GTA Series Arcade is their GTA RP server. It is a fun place where you can choose to either go knee-deep in role-playing or simply join the freemode and cause chaos.

Unlike the Fanum GTA RP server, the GTA Series Arcade is not too intense and allows you to have fun while exploring the San Andreas and also join other fun activities like prop hunts and obstacle courses. This is one of the reasons why it is among the best GTA RP servers for both beginners and veterans who want to take a break and just have fun.

5) LucidCityRP

LucidCityRP is yet another one of the most fun GTA RP servers that you can join besides NoPixel. It is open, has lots of role-playing opportunities, and is quite easy to join. While most other servers keep the GTA Online features out of their world, LucidCityRP incorporates the Cayo Percio heist, too.

This makes joining this server even more fun as you get to explore not only the features that it offers but also the Cayo Perico heist in a slightly different manner. The public lobbies are great, and there is no shortage of players willing to help you get settled in. However, similar to most other places, you are bound to find toxic players as well.

While these servers are quite cool and offer a lot of fun, the community is much more excited about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you join GTA RP servers often? Yes, I do Nah, only sometimes 0 votes View Discussion