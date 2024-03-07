Top 3 GTA 5 RP servers for newbies in 2024, ranked

There are many GTA 5 RP servers available in 2024. Joining some of them, especially the most popular ones, often requires a substantial amount of RP experience. Needless to say, newbies aren't eligible for them. However, they can start their RP journey with servers that help them understand the concept of roleplaying and get better at it over time.

Luckily, there isn't any shortage of such RP servers. With that said, here is a ranked list of the top three GTA 5 RP servers for newbies in 2024.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

GTA Series Arcade and other top GTA 5 RP servers for newbies in 2024, ranked

3) BadlandsRP

BadlandsRP offers some interesting civilian jobs in the police force. Players can also participate in illegal activities to make money on this FiveM server. However, it should be noted that these jobs and any interaction with other members on the server must be done in character at all times.

This might take some time to get used to, but it helps in getting familiarized with this genre of gameplay and could keep you entertained while you wait for GTA 6 trailer 2's release.

BadlandsRP is pretty strict in enforcing its rules. For instance, all players must be 18 years of age or older to join this server. Additionally, they must only communicate in English and should not refer to other GTA 5 RP servers or server rules during gameplay.

The list of BadlandsRP's rules and regulations is quite long and is mentioned in detail on its official website. Although they help maintain immersion, they might be a little overwhelming for some, which is why this server is ranked third on this list.

2) GTA Series Arcade

GTA Series Arcade launched officially in December 2023, making it one of the newest GTA 5 RP servers available today. It was developed in partnership with GTA Series Videos, a prominent community member known for creating guides related to the series' titles.

This RP server is also listed on FiveM. It is absolutely free to join and open to all players. What makes it great for newbies is the fact that it provides a well-balanced experience between roleplaying and the usual GTA Online experience. For instance, users can join Free Mode and cause chaos with their friends while exploring the state of San Andreas or the Cayo Perico island.

That said, arcade-styled multiplayer modes like prop hunts, races, and obstacle courses are GTA Series Arcade's best assets.

1) Mafia City Roleplay

Mafia City Roleplay is among the most well-known GTA 5 RP servers. It is listed on AltV and can be joined for free. Its community is friendly, and newbies should settle in quickly.

Players can take up jobs in the police force or fire department. They can also work as a mechanic or even run for mayor. These jobs provide an immersive experience that Rockstar Games hasn't replicated, even via the GTA 5 story DLC or Online updates.

The server's Interaction Menu lets you execute many useful commands, such as player actions, customization, and inventory management to some degree. Gameplay issues can also be reported from the Interaction Menu itself, making it a handy tool for newbies and other players.

Mafia City RP hits the right balance between BadlandsRP's dedication to roleplaying and GTA Series Arcade's simplicity, allowing beginners to grow at their own pace. This is why it is ranked first on this list of top GTA 5 RP servers for newbies in 2024.

Readers should note that GTA 5 RP servers are only available on PCs and require them to have a legitimate copy of the game.

However, those who want a Grand Theft Auto-like experience on mobile can download the GTA San Andreas APK or other titles from the series' 3D Universe.

