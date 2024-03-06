GTA Series Arcade RP server: How to join, link, rules, and more

GTA Series Arcade is a very new yet interesting GTA 5 RP server. It launched just a few months ago and is listed on FiveM, which, notably, was acquired by Rockstar Games last year. The main attraction of this RP server is that multiplayer game modes are available in abundance. Although it can be termed as pretty basic, it should be noted that the server is very new.

Additionally, beginners can get their feet wet here, grow as roleplayers, and then head over to more serious RP servers that require experience to join. With that said, let's take a closer look at how to join GTA Series Arcade and other things to know about it.

Here's how you can join GTA Series Arcade and other useful things to know about this new GTA 5 RP server

TheIvaneh Community Server's development team powers GTA Series Arcade in partnership with incredibly popular GTA community member GTA Series Videos, best known for creating mission guides on the franchise's titles. This GTA 5 RP server is absolutely free to join and open to everyone.

In addition to a legitimate copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC, you must also have FiveM to join this server. This is a multiplayer framework for the Rockstar Games title that can be downloaded for free as well.

Here are the links to this RP server and FiveM's official websites:

GTA Series Arcade website

FiveM website

Once FiveM has been downloaded and installed, access its server browser, type in the RP Server's name, and connect with it.

As mentioned previously, the main attraction of this RP server is arcade-styled multiplayer modes.

These include races of various types, Cops 'n' Robbers-themed games, an obstacle course, a prop hunt, and much more to enjoy while waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2 and other news related to the much-anticipated sequel.

Additionally, Free Mode can be joined to explore San Andreas or Cayo Perico through the portal in the Server Hub. Many properties across Los Santos and Blaine County can be used to store personal vehicles.

GTA Series Arcade uses all original assets created by the development team itself and, interestingly, is also open to hearing new ideas for the server that can be provided as feedback on its official Discord server.

Most other RP servers feature jobs that players must take up as their created characters; however, this one arms you with military-grade weapons in Free Mode to cause endless chaos and enjoy this unique alternative to GTA 5 and Online.

