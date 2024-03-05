10 of the best GTA Online casino cars of all time

The GTA Online casino cars, or the Podium Cars, are vehicles that drop in the weekly update rotations. Players can try their luck at the Diamond Casino by spinning the Lucky Wheel and trying to get them for free. It is one of the best ways to obtain a great car in the game without having to pay millions. However, the cars change each week, so players only have limited time.

Now, the GTA Online casino cars have been a part of the game for quite some time. Over the years, Rockstar Games has featured several vehicles, where some of them were exceptional.

This article will list 10 of the best GTA Online casino cars that have been featured as podium vehicles in the game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 amazing GTA Online casino cars that were ever featured in the game

1) Ocelot Stromberg

Top Speed: 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h)

The Ocelot Stromberg is a weaponized armored vehicle that was featured with other GTA Online casino cars back in 2019. It is one of the best Sports Classics cars in the game that not only looks great but also has enough armor, weapons, and a special ability to counter griefers. One can convert it into a submarine and go underwater when there's danger on the road and in the air.

2) Karin Sultan Classic

Top Speed: 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h)

The Karin Sultan Classic is another great vehicle featured as one of the GTA Online casino cars in 2020. It is a Sports car with decent looks and similar performance in the game. It might not be the fastest Sports car in the game, but it is handled well and has good acceleration to get you out of brought situations.

3) Grotti Itali GTO

Top Speed: 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h)

The Grotti Itali GTO is a wonderful vehicle in the online multiplayer mode, offering inexperienced players a good challenge with its speed and handling. It was featured as one of the GTA Online casino cars back in 2020. It is a sports car that resembles the Ferrari 812 Superfast, making it look extremely attractive as well.

4) Pegassi Osiris

Top Speed: 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h)

The Pegassi Osiris is an incredible Super Car in the game, part of the GTA Online casino cars in 2020 and 2021. It's not only beautiful but also has amazing performance stats. It produces a lot of power that allows it to accelerate very quickly. It is also quite grippy and handles well on the road.

5) Pegassi Toreador

Top Speed: 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h)

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the best cars in GTA Online, featured in 2021. It's quick and has a hidden feature, making it an excellent counter for Oppressors in the game. This armored weaponized Sports Classics car can not only tank several Homing Missiles before blowing up but can also transform into a submarine. It also has an infinite number of rockets that make it so deadly in the game.

6) Drift Tampa

Top Speed: 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h)

The Drift Tampa is another amazing GTA Online casino car that was featured in 2022 and 2023. This Sports car is also compatible with the Drift Tuning modification, making it one of the vehicles you can use for drifting and sliding around the corners. It's also worth noting that the car looks quite amazing and has a rather muscular look.

7) Pfister Comet Safari

Top Speed: 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h)

The Comet Safari is a weaponized Sports car in the game that was also part of the GTA Online casino cars in 2020 and 2022. When it comes to performance, the Safari is one of the best Comet cars in the game. It glides around corners and has enough traction to stay on the road during high speeds. Overall, it is quite an enjoyable ride in the online multiplayer mode.

8) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Top Speed: 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h)

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec might not be the fastest vehicle in the game, but it offers other specialties that make it a great ride. It's an armored weaponized Off-Road vehicle featured as one of the GTA Online casino cars in 2023. It can also equip the Imani Tech upgrades that let it use the Missile Lock-On Jammers, which are very helpful. The Extra Armor Plating also comes in handy when you're in the public lobbies.

9) Karin Futo GTX

Top Speed: 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h)

What the Karin Futo GTX lacks in speed, it makes up for with its drifting capabilities. It's a Sports and Tuners car that can equip the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires as well as the Drift Tuning Modification. This allows it to become one of the best cars in the game for drifting purposes. Note that you can only use one of these modifications at a time.

10) Enus Deity

Top Speed: 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h)

The Enus Deity is an amazing armored weaponized Sedan that was part of the GTA Online casino cars in 2023. This vehicle looks spectacular and has great armor that can tank around 12 Homing Missiles. To make things even better, it is compatible with the Imani Tech upgrades that allow you to equip the Missile Lock-On Jammer and the extra Armor Plating, making it a very safe car in the game.

