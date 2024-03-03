5 most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online that are not expensive

The most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online often come with an equally hefty price tag. This means you would have to spend a good chunk of your hard-earned cash if you wish to make a vehicle look exactly as you desire. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has also added some cars to the online multiplayer mode that are rather cheap but offer a good number of upgrades and customizations.

However, it can be a little tricky to find the exact cars among the plethora of vehicles in GTA Online. With the studio rolling out new ones with each new update, it can get even more difficult to keep track of every affordable car available.

So, this article will list some of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online that won't rip a hole in your pockets.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online that are cheaper than others

1) Karin Sultan

The Karin Sultan is one of the cheapest and most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online. It is a sports car that has been a part of the game the online multiplayer mode since the beginning. This vehicle has tons of customizations and can be bought for a mere $12,000 in the game. To make things better, the car can also be stolen from the streets.

Its customizations range from paint jobs to engine and exhaust pipes of the car and much more. You have the freedom to change its tires, stickers, transmission, and several other things that can transform it into the perfect racing vehicle. The overall cost for customizing the Karin Sultan to the maximum comes to around $140,000.

2) Pfister Comet

The Pfister Comet is one of the many recurring vehicles in the series that has appeared in several titles before. It is also one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online that only costs $100,000. While it can no longer be purchased from the in-game stores, Rockstar Games often brings it in the GTA Online weekly update rotations.

When it comes to customization, the car has numerous options that allow you to modify its looks as well as performance. However, you will need to spend $283,000 if you want to max out everything and raise the Pfister Comet to its full potential. But, this is a small price to pay for what the car offers.

3) Bravado Banshee

Similar to the Pfister Comet, the Bravado Banshee is another one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online. It is a recurring vehicle that will appear in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well. This is great news for the GTA community because Banshee is quite cheap and ranges from $90,000 to $105,000 depending on the variant you pick.

However, this is still quite inexpensive since the car has amazing performance as well as tons of customization options. You can swap out its default tires and use something better, pick its two-tone colors, and upgrade its engines to make it go faster. The best part, however, is that you can use the HSW Performance upgrade with this vehicle, utilizing its full potential.

4) Bravado Rat-Truck

If you're looking for something that doesn't have the traditional car look but is highly customizable and affordable, then the Bravado Rat-Truck would be ideal for you. Not only is it one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online but is also pretty quick, with a top speed of 105.25 mph (169.38 km/h).

On top of that, you will only need to spend a mere $37,500 to purchase this vehicle in the game. It offers great customization features and freedom, allowing you to strip it down to almost nothing but its engine and other necessary parts. You can jazz it up with some cool colors and stickers to make it stand out. Note that you will need to spend around $195,000 to max it out.

5) Karin Futo

When it comes to being cheap and also one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online, then the Karin Futo might just take the win. Not only does it cost only a mere $9,000, but it also offers lots of amazing customization options. This is quite amazing because the car looks very basic and is inspired by the real-life Toyota AE86 Levin.

You can change almost everything on the car and add tons of other things like spoilers, colored wraps, exhaust pipes, and much more. These, without a doubt, make it one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online. It is also one of the reasons why Karin Futo is so popular among the player base. To make things even better, the vehicle appeared in the GTA 6 trailer and will be a part of the upcoming title as well.

