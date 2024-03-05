Why GTA Online players should get Karin Futo GTX before the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is just around the corner, and one of the best vehicles in the game – the Karin Futo GTX - is being featured ahead of its release. The three-door compact sports car, based on the real-life 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback, is available at the Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for a price of $1,590,000 - $1,192,500.

However, some players might wonder why they should purchase the Karin Futo GTX in 2024. This article gives a brief overview of the vehicle and its performance before the upcoming Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online (pre-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update): Visual appearance

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought the focus back to the Karin Futo GTX, encouraging players to grab it if they haven’t already. While the vehicle is primarily based on the 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback, it shares a similar design to the original Futo, which is based on the 1983-1987 Toyota Corolla Levin AE86.

Fans may notice the following visual characteristics of the Karin Futo GTX:

Flared arches

Flared skirts

Square tail lights

Smaller front grille

Pop-up headlights

Slanted hood area

Hatchback roofline

FUTO GT door cards

Tachometer with the vehicle’s name on it

Added with the Los Santos Tuners update, the Karin Futo GTX also shares a similar color to the standard Futo. The primary color is applied on the upper part of the car, while the secondary one is applied on the lower side.

Why is Futo GTX so special, even in 2024?

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Futo GTX runs on a four-cylinder engine with four throttle bodies coupled to a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. This allows the vehicle to reach a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:11.671. The car suffers a bit from weak resistance against collisions.

However, the best part about owning the Futo GTX is its ability to drift around corners with ease. The vehicle is specially made for those who love drifting in the game and is even compatible with the new drift tuning upgrades. This allows its owners to participate in Drift Races.

Additionally, the sports car has a lot of modifications available for it, allowing players to create some fascinating visual customizations on it.

If players love to participate in Drift Race events or simply drift around the city of Los Santos, the Karin Futo GTX is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online that one can grab in 2024.

Also Read: GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid drip-feed vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.