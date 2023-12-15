Declasse Drift Yosemite Vs. Tampa in GTA Online: Which is best for Drift Races?

The GTA Online Chop Shop DLC update has added a new roster of vehicles and special customizations to make certain vehicles drift better. However, many players are confused between Declasse Drift Yosemite and Tampa. Since they can equip the drift tuning to both, it is natural to wonder which car will perform better after the customization.

Well, Declasse Drift Yosemite and Tampa can drift even without the special tuning. However, using the modification significantly enhances the quality of the drifts. The tires have higher steering angles, resulting in smoother and more effective slides around corners.

This article will highlight some differences between the two cars and offer insight into which option is better for drifting across the map.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and based on the writer's opinions and the GTA forums.

GTA Online: Declasse Drift Yosemite vs Declasse Drift Tampa

While the GTA Online Chop Shop update has brought the drift tuning now, both Yosemite and Tampa were already capable of drifting. As mentioned before, the process wasn't too smooth but still manageable. However, things have slightly changed after the update.

Below are the official Rockstar Games stats for both of these vehicles:

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Speed: 75.12

Acceleration: 98.75

98.75 Braking: 28.33

28.33 Handling: 79.55

79.55 Top Speed: 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h)

Declasse Drift Tampa

Speed: 80.48

Acceleration: 82.50

82.50 Braking: 16.67

16.67 Handling: 68.18

68.18 Top Speed: 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h)

The Drift Tuning certainly changes many things that get one of these vehicles ahead of the other. Despite the better base handling, the Declasse Drift Yosemite feels slightly stiff around the corners. It also has a slower drift speed, meaning players will struggle to chase others while at the corners.

On the other hand, the Declasse Drift Tampa is better at the corners with its grip and speed. While it is still not one of the best drift cars in GTA Online, applying the drift tuning allows it to get sideways quickly and with more control, making it a fine option.

Verdict

While there are a lot of GTA Online Chop Shop drift cars, both Declasse Drift Tampa and Declasse Drift Yosemite remain at the bottom. However, the Tampa has a slight upper hand over Yosemite due to its overall handling at the corner and its grip.

However, newbies and beginners can go for the Declasse Drift Yosemite due to its comparatively easier handling and slower cornering speed. This makes it a better option for players who are new to drifting. For others with some experience, Tampa will give enough challenges to keep them engaged.

The other changes that Rockstar Games added with the Chop Shop update and the rumors about GTA 6 coming to PS5 Pro have made it the perfect timing for the Grand Theft Auto community.

