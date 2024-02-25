Why should Dinka Jester RR return in GTA 6?

Among the many vehicles in GTA Online, the Dinka Jester RR is a much-loved car. This ride is not the fastest, nor is it made for off-road traversal, but fans would still like to see it in Grand Theft Auto 6. It is a two-seat Sports and Tuners car introduced to the online multiplayer mode in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update.

Players use this ride for various purposes, ranging from normal leisurely driving across the map to participating in races. However, some still doubt if the car is good enough to be featured in GTA 6 as well. So, this article will discuss various features and advantages offered by the Dinka Jester RR and talk about what makes it worthy of being in that article.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Various reasons Dinka Jester RR should be in GTA 6

The first reason why the Dinka Jester RR should show up in GTA 6 is its looks. Inspired by the real-life Toyota Supra, this Sports and Tuners car looks quite fabulous. Its front hood is slightly elongated with a visible hexagon-shaped mesh grille. The headlamps are also placed slightly inside its body, which looks excellent.

This car's rear is rather compact and elevated, merging with a lip spoiler. Other than that, the Dinka Jester RR also has a small boot lid and large brake lamps that allow its backside to look as good as the front. This alone makes it worthy of being on the list of vehicles that should show up in GTA 6.

Coming to performance, the Dinka Jester RR has a twin-cam inline-6 engine combined with eight gears that give it excellent handling and a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h). However, this is where things get interesting. As a Tuners car, the Jester RR can also equip the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires upgrades that allow it to drift well.

On top of that, this ride is compatible with the Drift Tuning Modification. That means you can use the vehicle in Drift Races, allowing it to glide around the corners. The automobile also offers excellent grip, which means that it is less likely to spin out of control and flip over.

The Dinka Jester RR's overall performance makes it one of the best Grand Theft Auto Online cars that should return in GTA 6 as well. Not only can this vehicle perform exceptionally well in races, it is also quite fun to drive normally as well.

Since GTA 6 is rumored to have some great vehicle customization features, they will improve the Dinka Jester RR's stats and make it even better.

