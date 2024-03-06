GTA 5 Mafia City RP server: How to join, link, rules, and more

Mafia City Roleplay, or Mafia City RP, is a deeply immersive GTA 5 RP server featuring controls and animations for the most intricate actions. It provides a decently sized environment, is easy to join, and is a great fit for those who want to grow as role players. Mafia City Roleplay offers various jobs to take up in its virtual world, both legal as well as illegal.

However, it should be noted that this GTA 5 RP server is not hosted on the popular FiveM mod client that is now owned by Rockstar Games. With that said, let's take a closer look at how to join Mafia City RP, its rules, and other things you should know about it.

How to join Mafia City RP and other things to know about this GTA 5 RP server

To join Mafia City RP, you must first own a legitimate copy of GTA 5 on the PC. The title is available on multiple video game launchers on this platform, such as Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher.

If you own the game on the PC, you need to download and install AltV. This is a multiplayer framework for GTA 5, like FiveM and Rage MP. AltV is where you will connect to Mafia City Roleplay.

Below are links to Mafia City RP and AltV's official websites:

Mafia City official website

AltV website

Upon joining Mafia City RP, you will first have to create a custom character. Note that GTA RP involves behaving and interacting with others as the character you've created, which is one of the things that separate roleplaying from a standard multiplayer experience.

Mafia City allows gamers to roleplay as cops, mechanics, and firefighters. Furthermore, they can even run for the position of the Mayor. That said, roleplaying as a criminal is also possible, which most Grand Theft Auto players should be quite familiar with.

One of the most important things in Mafia City RP is its Interaction Menu, through which you can perform various actions such as holstering weapons, customizing your character, changing their expressions or walking style, and more.

The Interaction Menu also features controls for attaching seatbelts, turning off the car engine, opening specific doors, and more. These actions might seem insignificant, but they are among the things that help build an immersive experience.

Additionally, the Interaction Menu includes an Automated Support Menu that can be used to raise tickets and report any issues with gameplay. The Staff/Human Support option should especially be helpful for beginners, with more versed gamers assisting them.

Many players wanted Rockstar Games to release story DLCs for GTA 5, but that didn't happen. While Grand Theft Auto Online has been updated regularly, those looking for an alternative can venture towards RP servers as they can be highly entertaining.

They can also be great for those who are looking to try something new and unique while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer and other news related to the sequel.

