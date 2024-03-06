GTA 5 price on PC in 2024: Everything you need to know

The GTA 5 price on PC can be very confusing, considering there are multiple official ways to purchase the game. Rockstar Games offers the game in three digital stores. While the prices remain the same most of the time, occasional offers can also get you great discounts. The prices may also vary from country to country.

With that being said, this article briefly discusses the GTA 5 price on PC and how you can acquire the game in 2024.

Note: The prices listed below are based on US Dollars.

What is the GTA 5 price on PC, and where can you buy it in 2024?

As of 2024, the average GTA 5 price on PCs is $30. You can buy the popular open-world game on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Here are the prices on each platform as of March 2024:

Steam - $29.98

Grand Theft Auto 5’s price on Steam (Image via Steam)

Epic Games Store - $29.99

Grand Theft Auto 5’s price on Epic Games (Image via Epic Games)

Rockstar Games Launcher (or Rockstar Games Store) - $29.99

Grand Theft Auto 5’s price on Rockstar Games Launcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

Keep in mind that Rockstar Games offers the Premium version of the game based on the Enhanced Edition. You also get the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack bundled that offers various free items in GTA 5 Online.

Here are the details of what you can get for the $30 GTA 5 price on PC:

Grand Theft Auto 5: Story Mode

Grand Theft Auto: Online

Grand Theft Auto: Online - The Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack

You can also play the PC version of the game on Steam Deck by paying the same GTA 5 price from the Steam Store.

The title is over a decade old, and Rockstar Games continues to support its online multiplayer to date. Unfortunately, there are no GTA 5 story DLC expansions, as the studio’s entire focus is on Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto 6.

Nonetheless, you can enjoy all online multiplayer DLCs for free just by paying the base GTA 5 price on PC. The latest online DLC was The Chop Shop update, and it is getting a minor story expansion on March 7, 2024, titled Grand Theft Auto Online - The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid.

Many fans also believe the upcoming update has some elements backported from Grand Theft Auto 6. However, Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm it.

Nonetheless, while you wait for the GTA 6 trailer 2, you can enjoy the game, especially during the holiday season when the prices go down.

