5 creepiest GTA 5 mods that make it a horror game

GTA 5 has one of the best open worlds for third-party modification, and horror is a popular genre among modders. The community offers a plethora of mods that turn the action-adventure game into a horror game. However, identifying the perfect mods is different, as most patches are simple skin replacements. Nonetheless, mods can drastically change and improve the Grand Theft Auto 5 experience.

This article lists five of the creepiest mods for GTA 5 that make the popular open-world game into a horror game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Five creepy mods to enjoy a horrifying experience in GTA 5

1) Simple Zombies

The Simple Zombies mod by sollaholla is one of the most popular GTA 5 mods that has been downloaded over 1.5 million times. As the name implies, it is a zombie mod that tests your in-game survival skills. The developers added great attention to detail, making the experience even better. Unlike other survival missions, this requires you to plan each step carefully.

You must hunt for food, eat, create camps, and get enough rest and sleep while surviving the zombies. The killers can hear your footsteps and can come in hoards afterward. Therefore, you must plan your progress and also guide your team of survivors to get out of the situation.

2) San Andreas Creatures

A screenshot from the San Andreas Creatures mod (Image via GTA5-Mods/Maryo_Nicle7)

The San Andreas Creatures is another mesmerizing mod for GTA 5 that utilizes the entire state of San Andreas and turns it into a horror zone. This mod brings back many persons or creatures that were either killed or seen during the official gameplay.

You can encounter ghosts of Johnny Klebitz, Ortega, FIB Agent Andreas Sanchez, clowns, Bigfoot, and many others. All of them try to kill you on sight, and you must survive or kill them first. Some missions also occur inside restricted buildings such as the FIB headquarters and Mine Shaft.

3) Misterix V

If you prefer surprises, the Misterix V mod is one of the best survival mods for Grand Theft Auto 5. Developer HermanDude took inspiration from the Misterix mod for GTA San Andreas to design the gameplay. The Misterix V mod turns the entire state of San Andreas into a horror land.

According to the developer, you can find various mysterious and ghostly creatures such as Satan, Death Angel, Bigfoot, Ghost Car from San Andreas, Werewolves, etc. You can also encounter ghosts of some familiar characters, such as Jay Norris, Johnny Klebitz, and CJ's Mother. These creatures try to hunt you down, and you must survive their wrath.

4) SP Halloween Surprise

A screenshot from the SP Halloween Surprise mod (Image via GTA5-Mods/Alex106)

Halloween Surprise is one of the best updates in Grand Theft Auto Online. But Rockstar Games only provides it for the multiplayer version. Therefore, modder Alex106 created this mod to bring the Halloween experience to single-player.

The mod offers various Halloween-themed masks, spawns multiple UFOs across San Andreas, and adds various Halloween props (lanterns, pumpkins, etc.) in several locations. The sky also turns greenish orange, giving a proper horror vibe.

5) The House of the Damned

While House of the Damned is a popular horror movie from 1963, modder HermanDude created this mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 using the same principle. You have to enter the O'Neil Ranch located in Grapeseed, Blaine County, and survive the killer ghosts that spawn inside. The gameplay is highly detailed and uses all the assets offered by Rockstar Games.

The mission takes place at night with pitch-black darkness inside the O'Neil Ranch. You must use a weapon equipped with a torch to kill all the anomalies efficiently. The ghosts can appear from any direction without any warnings. Some of them also carry weapons.

