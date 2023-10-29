Why GTA 5 Halloween 2023 is the best seasonal update of all times

The multiplayer version of GTA 5 receives various updates throughout the year, and the Halloween special update is one of the most popular. While other updates last only for one or two weeks, Rockstar Games celebrates the Halloween festival for the entire October month.

This year, the gaming studio kickstarted the Halloween celebrations on October 5, 2023, and is expected to last till November 1, 2023.

Rockstar Games has added various spooky elements, discounts, and increased money bonuses as part of the celebrations. This article explains why the Halloween 2023 update is the best seasonal update in GTA 5 Online so far.

Why players love the Halloween 2023 seasonal update in GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games has totally changed the atmosphere in the game as part of the Halloween season. While the State of San Andreas is usually a beautiful island with eye-catching skies and occasional thunderstorms and rains, the arrival of the Halloween season makes the entire land spooky.

The GTA Online Halloween sky turns green and orange as soon as the sun goes down the horizon. The darkness also brings various spooky elements such as UFOs, slashers, possessed animals, and many more.

These are random events that haunt players. However, you can make plenty of profits by engaging in the activities.

The GTA 5 Halloween 2023 update also brought ghosts into the multiplayer game. You can spot various ghosts in different locations that will try to spook you. However, you can make money by photographing them. Many fans also loved the inclusion of Jhonny Klebitz’s ghost in the mission.

Rockstar Games released the new Albany Brigham sedan car during the second week of Halloween 2023 celebrations. This is an Easter egg car that refers to the Ghostbusters’ car from the popular Hollywood movie Ghostbusters II.

The Ghosts Exposed Livery, which can be unlocked by completing the Ghosts Exposed mission in GTA 5 Online, also adds cherry on top.

Aside from the UFOs and animals, you can also encounter the killer Cerberus truck, Phantom Car, and various other spooky elements that can haunt you if you are not vigilant while in free roam.

After the latest weekly update, Rockstar Games brought back the Jack-O’-Lantern event. It is a one-time collectible event that kept the players busy during last year’s Halloween season. This year also, you can go on a search spree to find and collect all 200 carved pumpkins to get special rewards.

Last but not least, the Halloween special game modes have been offering double and triple money since the first week. New players can be seen grinding them to progress in the game quickly.

While many anticipated an official announcement for the next game during the Halloween season, the recent GTA 6 leaks say otherwise.

