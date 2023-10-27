Why is the sky green and orange in GTA Online Halloween 2023 weather?

GTA Online's latest weekly update, which arrived on October 26, 2023, brought many changes to the game. Rockstar Games is celebrating the Halloween festival through the game and has also released the final Halloween update on Thursday. Immediately after the update, players began to notice that the in-game sky turns greenish at times. While Rockstar implemented various colors and patterns in the sky of Los Santos, the green one is certainly uncommon.

The green and orange sky also comes with various peculiar events and occurrences that many new players are unaware of. This article explains why the sky in GTA Online turns green and orange after the new Halloween 2023 update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games added a spooky green sky in GTA Online to celebrate the Halloween 2023 festival

After the recent GTA Online weekly update, the skies of Los Santos and Blaine County turn gloomy green with a touch of orange after the sunset. If you freely roam the map and do not engage in any heists or important missions, you can see the entire environment changing its color and vibe around 21:00 hrs in-game.

While there are no official explanations for the phenomenon, many believe that Rockstar added this effect to increase the spookiness in the game. Some also stated that the color green is associated with aliens and ghostly elements.

You can find various ghosts, UFOs, and Jack O' Lanterns across the map, hiding in discreet locations. These are Halloween-special collectible items that suit the spooky green environment. As a cherry on top, Rockstar Games has also added continuous heavy rains and thunder.

Finding these items in a dark atmosphere with an eerie vibe makes the gameplay more enjoyable. However, the green sky, along with the ghosts and UFOs, disappear as soon as the sun starts to rise. While the UFOs disappear at 4:00 hrs in the morning, the ghosts go out of sight at 6:00 hrs. However, the green effect remains till around 7:00 hrs in-game.

Although it is an uncommon effect, the spooky green sky was also there in the game during the Halloween 2022 event. It is one of the most unique effects that occurs once a year. Therefore, players are advised to enjoy the green and orange environment till it lasts and complete all the GTA Online Halloween-special collectible events.

Although Rockstar Games did not mention the end date of the green skies in GTA Online, the effect will likely be removed after the next weekly update on November 2, 2023.

Eagle-eyed fans are also looking for GTA 6 announcement hints in the game and official Newswire. However, the green and orange sky is simply a cosmetic change and has nothing to do with the upcoming game.

Poll : Do you like the spooky green sky in GTA Online? Yes No 25 votes