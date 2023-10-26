All 200 map locations to find Jack o' Lantern pumpkins in GTA Online Halloween 2023 event

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Halloween event continues with the new weekly update, and players have a fresh activity to engross themselves in.
Rockstar Games has scattered 200 Jack o' Lanterns across the map that can be collected to receive some money and rewards. This event was also a part of last year's Halloween update, and each lantern either gives rewards or punishes players in a unique way.
That said, the game's map doesn't reveal the locations of these lanterns, which makes finding them difficult. To assist players in their quest, here are all 200 map locations to find Jack o' Lantern collectibles in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event.
GTA Online guide: All 200 Jack o' Lantern pumpkin map locations in Halloween 2023 update
The following images can help one find all 200 Jack o' Lantern pumpkins added with today's GTA Online weekly update:
These lanterns look like carved pumpkins that players might be familiar with. Here is an image showcasing what one looks like for those requiring assistance:
After spotting a Jack o' Lantern, get close to it and press the button prompt in the top left corner of your screen to collect it.
Note that collecting each lantern will either result in a Trick or Treat outcome.
Here are all Jack o' Lantern collectible Trick outcomes:
- Shock effect
- Stoned effect
- Energy Pulse effect
- Explosion (this may result in your character dying)
Here are all Jack o' Lantern collectible Treat outcomes:
- Snacks
- Up to $5,000 cash
- Up to 1,000 RP
- Full health and armor
- Peyote Plant Hallucination
Collecting 10 Jack o' Lanterns in a single day rewards the Horror Pumpkin mask and $50,000. Additionally, those who collect all 200 Jack o' Lanterns in a single day get rewarded the Pumpkin Tee and an additional $50,000.
This can be quite difficult but isn't impossible. Using a vehicle like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II can make this task a little easier.
What else to do in the Halloween 2023 event?
Rockstar Games has raised the payouts of Business Battles, Condemned, Judgement Day, Lost vs. Damned, Slasher, and Slashers Adversary Modes, as well as Alien Survivals and the Halloween Bunker Series through November 1, 2023. Bodyguard and Associate salaries have also been increased.
Furthermore, players can log into the game this week to unlock the White Vintage Skull Mask and the Halloween Parachute Bag.
The Conquest Mask, Famine Mask, War Mask, or the Death Mask can be acquired as Business Battle rewards. Fans are also expecting a GTA 6 announcement this week, but Rockstar hasn't provided any indications of that yet.
Poll : Do you think you can collect all Jack o' Lanterns in a single day?
Yes
No
58 votes