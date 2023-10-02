5 of the best car mods for GTA 5 RP, ranked

Car mods are among the most popular mods for GTA 5, and RP players use them frequently. While Rockstar Games officially provides a wide range of cars to drive, the Grand Theft Auto 5 modding community has also developed several car mods that expand the index. Modded cars are frequently seen in roleplaying servers and have become a unique proposition of the gameplay mode.

This article lists and ranks five of the best car mods that GTA 5 RP players must try in the game.

Ranking five best car mods to try in GTA 5 RP servers

5) Handling Pack for Lamborghini cars

Lamborghini cars are very popular in the game, and every player wants to drive them to feel the thrill of driving a supercar. While Rockstar Games offers several Lamborghini cars, they are altered to match the in-game settings. However, this mod by MrTone adds realistic control specifications.

According to them, the GTA 5 car mod adds six or seven gears depending on the model. It also increases their top speeds between 202 mph to 220 mph. You can also accelerate the cars from 0-100 mph in between 2.8 to 3.2 seconds.

4) Custom Vehicle Engine Sounds

Many players often complain that the cars in GTA 5 do not sound like their real-life counterparts. Rockstar Games completely changes their exhaust notes to make them unique for the gameplay. However, modders Aquaphobic and Met_UwUboi created this mod that adds custom engine sounds to the vehicles.

Some of the engine sounds available in this GTA 5 mod are as follows:

Brabus 850 6.0L V8-TT Engine

Toyota 2JZ-GTE 3.0L I6-T Engine

Audi/Lamborghini 5.2L V10 Engine

Nissan RB26DETT 2.6L I6-TT Engine

Mazda 13B-REW 1.3L Twin-Rotor Engine

Honda K20A 2.0L I4 Engine

Porsche RS 4.0L Flat-6 Engine

3) Gta5KoRn Car Pack

Nothing can be better than a car mod that offers a plethora of vehicles at once. This mod includes 48 custom cars that Grand Theft Auto RP players can use in the game. Some of them are listed below:

2015 Mercedes-Amg CLS 63 S

1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible

2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport

Lamborghini Centenario Lp770-4 Police LSPD

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

2010 Volkswagen Golf Mk6 Police

Rolls-Royce Dawn 2017

KIA Optima K5

Nissan 350z (Clean & Livery versions)

Hummer H1

These modded cars are directly based on their real-life counterparts. The modder also allows you to customize some of the vehicles on the list. You must try this mod in the game if you are a car enthusiast.

2) Realistic Driving V

Since RP servers follow the essence of realism, adding realistic driving properties, the vehicles will be cheery on the top. This mod changes the driving mechanisms of all cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 and adds realistic characteristics. Some of the key features of the mod are mentioned below:

Proper tire grip on different surfaces

Realistic offroad driving

Cars match their real-life counterparts’ driving mechanism

Increased vehicle deformation

According to the modder, the GTA 5 car mod includes 357 DLC vehicles belonging to different classes, such as supercars, motorcycles, sports cars, muscle cars, off-roaders, and many more. It will surely make your driving experience more fun in the game.

1) Realistic Top Speed and Acceleration

The Realistic Driving V mod comes with preset vehicles. However, if you don’t want to add new cars to GTA 5 and still want to enjoy realistic driving, you must try the Realistic Top Speed and Acceleration mod. According to the modder, this mod impacts all vehicles in the game and improves their driving experience.

The supercars can reach a top speed of 200 mph, and normal cars 120 mph. The top speeds of old and rusty cars have also been improved from their original state. You can also feel the driving mechanism change in your camera movements.

