5 of the biggest revelations done by GTA V source code leak

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V source code leak of December 25, 2023, stunned the gaming community yet again, considering it was the fourth leak Rockstar Games suffered in recent times. Although it was not as damaging as the three prior Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, the developer still seemingly suffered, as one of their most popular projects became unofficially open-sourced.

The data mining community disclosed many images and details through the leaks, which were soon taken down by the gaming studio.

With that said, this article lists five of the biggest details found in the GTA V Source Code leaks.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

5 shocking details disclosed by the December 2023 GTA V Souce Code leaks

1) Eight story mode DLCs

Undoubtedly the most shocking revelation from the GTA V source code leaks, the community learned that Rockstar Games planned and later canceled eight DLCs for Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode. Single-player expansions have been in high demand for the 2013 title. While the gaming studio remained silent on the matter for years, the data miners presented themselves as whistle-blowers for Rockstar.

The following are the eight DLC names found in the source code leaks:

SP Assassination Pack

SP Manhunt Pack

SP Norman Pack

Agent Trevor

Relationship Pack

SP Enterprise Pack

Prologue DLC

LibertyV DLC

2) Status of Bully 2

While the GTA community was upset with Rockstar Games for scrapping eight Story Mode DLCs from the latest title, data miners also found Bully 2 in the GTA V source code. It was rumored to be the sequel to the popular 2006 title Bully. The leaks disclosed that the studio worked back and forth multiple times on the project.

Although it currently remains unconfirmed whether or not the Bully 2 project is canceled for good, fans are furious with Rockstar Games for keeping them in the shadows for years. Interestingly, data miners found six concept arts that were believed to be from an early stage of the rumored Bully 2 game.

3) Grand Theft Auto V beta map

The December 2023 leaks also led data miners to find over 40 images of the Grand Theft Auto V beta map. Although this did not hurt the current game in any way, it is still an undesirable move as Rockstar Games did not intend its tactics to be witnessed by the entire world.

The leaked images contained unfinished structures of various GTA V locations, such as the Vinewood logo, Vespucci Canals, Mount Chiliad, and the entire State of San Andreas. These images were believed to be part of the 200 GB leaked data.

4) Vice City mod for Grand Theft Auto V

The rumored Vice City mod for Grand Theft Auto V (Image via X/@lmk_nathan42915)

The data miners also claimed that they found a Vice City mod for GTA V in the leaks. The above image shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user named @lmk_nathan42915 stirred some controversy before being taken down.

While some fans claimed that it was a mod, others stated that it was a screenshot from the GTA 6 developer build. However, the image remains a mystery as Rockstar Games has yet to address it officially.

5) Grand Theft Auto 6 development

Expand Tweet

The Grand Theft Auto V source code leak not only disclosed information about the current game but also included details about the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. While the September 2022 leaks disclosed the upcoming game’s developer codename as “Project Americas,” this was confirmed with the December 2023 leaks.

So far, the Project Americas leak has disclosed many characters from the upcoming title, including Jason and Lucia, the two new protagonists. Although GTA 6's Florida Joker was not available in the leaks, the community is familiar with other characters such as Dre, Kai, Boobie, and Sam.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games should officially address the leaks? Yes No 0 votes