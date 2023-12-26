Bully 2 early concept art surfaces online amid GTA 5 leak controversy

The GTA 5 leaks show no signs of slowing down, with the data mining community constantly making new discoveries. In a recent find, fans have noticed several early concept arts of Bully 2, a canceled/unreleased sequel of Rockstar Games Bully. An X (formerly Twitter) user named @lmk_nathan42915 has been actively sharing details of the leaks, with the concept art seemingly spawning from their account.

However, readers should note that the following concept art was reportedly discovered by data miners, and Rockstar Games has yet to confirm them officially.

Data miners share early concept art of Bully 2 from the GTA 5 leaks

On December 26, 2023, @lmk_nathan42915 shared a thread disclosing six unfinished images rumored to be from Bully 2. According to them, these concept arts were developed in 2008. The following are all the images of Bully 2 found in GTA 5 leaks.

Rumored Bully 2 concept art found in Grand Theft Auto 5 leaks (1/6) (Image via X/@lmk_nathan42915)

Rumored Bully 2 concept art found in Grand Theft Auto 5 leaks (2/6) (Image via X/@lmk_nathan42915)

Rumored Bully 2 concept art found in Grand Theft Auto 5 leaks (3/6) (Image via X/@lmk_nathan42915)

Rumored Bully 2 concept art found in Grand Theft Auto 5 leaks (4/6) (Image via X/@lmk_nathan42915)

Rumored Bully 2 concept art found in Grand Theft Auto 5 leaks (5/6) (Image via X/@lmk_nathan42915)

Rumored Bully 2 concept art found in Grand Theft Auto 5 leaks (6/6) (Image via X/@lmk_nathan42915)

It should be noted that there have been many instances in the past where rumors related to Bully 2 surfaced. According to a YouTuber named @TheNathanNS, many ex-developers from Rockstar Games once talked about leaks related to the storyline and features. They further shared their optimism about data miners finding clips of the Bully 2 game in the latest GTA 5 leak.

A sequel for the 2006 title Bully has been highly demanded by Rockstar Games' fandom. The community was strongly convinced that the American gaming studio had started the project but canceled it later. Regardless of this, fans have continued to ask Rockstar to finish the game and publish it.

Now, the GTA 5 source code leaks have almost confirmed all previous speculations made by the gaming community.

