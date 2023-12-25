Bully 2 reportedly found in GTA 5 leaked data, along with Project Americas

The most recent GTA 5 leaks have disclosed numerous things that again shook the gaming community. While most fans were focused on the latest game’s source codes, several reports have claimed that the files include traces of Bully 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6. The former has always been one of the most demanded sequels from the player base.

Although Rockstar never officially acknowledged it, the leaks substantiate its development.

Note: The article is based on leaks that aren't verified at the moment.

New GTA 5 leaks disclose the development of Bully 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6

The GTA 5 source code not only included the framework of the current game but also included traces of Bully 2, a sequel to Rockstar Games’ popular school-themed title Bully, and Grand Theft Auto 6. The latter was codenamed Project Americas.

Interestingly, Bully 2 has frequently been in hot discussions within the Rockstar Games fandom, and many claimed that the studio had plans for it in the past. However, after going through the alleged GTA 5 leaked data, several data miners have claimed that the rumors about the game’s development and cancellation were true.

A YouTuber named @TheNathanNS disclosed what damages Bully 2 suffered over the years. According to them, the proposed title faced a concept art leak, storyline leak, features leak, and, most recently, game file leaks.

Another noteworthy thing is that the recent Grand Theft Auto 5 leaks are not new. The hacker who hacked Rockstar Games for GTA 6 in September 2022 claimed to have the recent game’s source code for sale. Since the studio did not acknowledge this factor in its official statement after the incident, many believed the claims were fake.

However, in the early morning of December 25, 2023, the codes started to surface on the internet, creating panic among the fanbase. The Project Americas leak cost Rockstar Games around $5 million and several hours of manpower to tackle. Fans are now worried that the source code leaks will delay the upcoming game's release even further.

While the community is tense about the new leak incident and its aftermath, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, have yet to officially acknowledge the matter. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt until an official confirmation arrives.

