Image of GTA Vice City mod for GTA 5 leaks from the source code: Report

The GTA 5 source code leaks have been exposing new details from the 2013 title every day, and now, another image has surfaced online, leaving fans divided. An X (formerly Twitter) user named @lmk_nathan42915 (who has been actively sharing details from the leaks) shared a picture of a street from Vice City with graphics similar to Grand Theft Auto 5 and 6.

Many believed the image to be a screenshot from the upcoming game. However, @lmk_nathan42915 claimed that it was a Vice City map mod for GTA 5. More details are discussed below.

GTA 5 source code leaks contain a rumored Vice City mod

Expand Tweet

On December 27, 2023, @lmk_nathan42915 shared the image that appeared to be from a developer build of Grand Theft Auto 6. In it, you can see a car along a street that resembles Ocean Drive from GTA Vice City. However, neither the vehicle nor the graphics of the screenshot match the properties of the popular 2002 title.

The user claimed that it was not from the upcoming title but was instead a mod, garnering varied opinions. Another user named The Ambitioneers commented the quality of the image made it look like it was from the upcoming game.

Expand Tweet

Another user, @eatahfrank, questioned why Rockstar Games’ official files would contain mods:

Expand Tweet

User @DAVVMUUSI1 pointed out that the gameplay was running on a Samsung Galaxy device:

Expand Tweet

While it remains uncertain where the screenshot originated from, the GTA 5 source code has been on the internet for three days, and Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything about it yet. There were also several instances when users shared fake information, claiming them to be from the leaked files.

Expand Tweet

Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as it could be another fake rumor floating across the internet.

The alleged leaked files were reported to have 200 GB worth of data from the popular 2013 title. However, Rockstar Games' silence, even after three days, has raised doubts about the issue.

In the meantime, the Florida Joker has threatened the studio with a lawsuit once again, extending the response deadline to January 11, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think this screenshot is real? Yes No 0 votes